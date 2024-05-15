BJP plans Modi blitz in east U.P, four rallies on Thursday

After a two-day Kashi visit on May 13-14 for filing his nomination and holding a road show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday as part of the BJP’s mega Purvanchal push, party leaders confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Varanasi on May 13 and 14. (FILE PHOTO)

The Thursday rallies of PM Modi will be held in Pratapgarh, Azamgarh’s Lalganj, Jaunpur’s Machhlishahr and Bhadohi. Polling in these constituencies will be held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In east UP, the BJP is up against a well- coordinated Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in most of the seats.

The first rally of the day will be in Lalganj’s Nizamabad assembly segment in Azamgarh district, followed by the second one in Jaunpur’s Machhlishahr, the third at Bhadohi and the fourth at Pratapgarh. This would be Modi’s highest number of rallies in a single day in this election in Uttar Pradesh.

“Each Modi rally draws a massive audience and thus has the power to swing votes, the reason why his rallies are much sought after. That is why the idea is to squeeze in as much as possible,” a senior BJP functionary said, adding that the demand for a Modi rally was there for each of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Pratapgarh borders Rae Bareli, the only Lok Sabha seat that Congress had won in Uttar Pradesh in 2019. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is now contesting against Yogi 2.0 minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli.

BJP’s Kashi region spokesperson Navaratan Rathi said along with rallies in Nizamabad and Pratapgarh, Modi will also address two more rallies in Jaunpur and Bhadohi districts.

“Soon after landing at Babatpur airport (in Varanasi), the PM will be joined by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and together they will proceed to address the rallies,” BJP leaders said.

Modi is also scheduled to address election rallies in Basti and Deoria districts in eastern U.P, BJP’s regional chief Sahjanand Rai confirmed.

He said the Modi rally in Basti, that was earlier scheduled for May 17, would now be held on May 21.

Basti goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

On May 21, Modi will also be in Varanasi to attend a women’s conference.

His other rally in the region will be held in Deoria from where BJP replaced its sitting MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi with Shashank Mani Tripathi, who is pitted against Congress-SP joint candidate Akhilesh Pratap Singh on May 27. Deoria goes to polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

Besides these rallies, BJP cadres are also demanding a Modi rally in Amethi or Rae Bareli.

“It would be great if Modiji could hold one rally here. We are trying our best because a Modi rally has the capacity to make a difference but if that doesn’t happen as Modi ji has national responsibilities, then even the Pratapgarh rally would help,” a BJP cadre from Rae Bareli said.