BJP to observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on Aug 14

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on August 14 across Uttar Pradesh as part of its national campaign.

In a press statement, programme in-charge and state BJP general secretary, Anoop Gupta said the party would observe Partition Horror Memorial Day in all the 1918 organization circles in the state in memory of the sad occurrence of partition of the country in 1947.

After the partition of India, lakhs of people were rendered homeless, innumerable people lost their lives and many had to live as refugees by giving up their land and business reputation. Millions of people bore the pain of partition for decades. The incident of partition was very sad and heart breaking, he said.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for observing the day in memory of those who suffered the unbearable pain of partition. The horror of partition should not to be forgotten in Indian history, he said.

On August 14, a silent procession will be taken out in the evening at the mandal level. Ministers, party officials and other public representatives will participate along with the common people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and minister of state Danish Azad Ansari would be present in the programme to be held in the state capital, he said.

A silent procession would be taken out from Gandhi statue that would end in front of Vidhan Bhawan. An exhibition on the partition horror would also be also organized, he said.

An exhibition was being organized by the party in all the administrative districts to remind the people about the horrors of partition and suffering of millions of people. The local administration, postal department, Railways and petroleum department would also organize exhibitions on the occasion, he said.