BJP to observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on Aug 14
Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on August 14 across Uttar Pradesh as part of its national campaign.
In a press statement, programme in-charge and state BJP general secretary, Anoop Gupta said the party would observe Partition Horror Memorial Day in all the 1918 organization circles in the state in memory of the sad occurrence of partition of the country in 1947.
After the partition of India, lakhs of people were rendered homeless, innumerable people lost their lives and many had to live as refugees by giving up their land and business reputation. Millions of people bore the pain of partition for decades. The incident of partition was very sad and heart breaking, he said.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for observing the day in memory of those who suffered the unbearable pain of partition. The horror of partition should not to be forgotten in Indian history, he said.
On August 14, a silent procession will be taken out in the evening at the mandal level. Ministers, party officials and other public representatives will participate along with the common people.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and minister of state Danish Azad Ansari would be present in the programme to be held in the state capital, he said.
A silent procession would be taken out from Gandhi statue that would end in front of Vidhan Bhawan. An exhibition on the partition horror would also be also organized, he said.
An exhibition was being organized by the party in all the administrative districts to remind the people about the horrors of partition and suffering of millions of people. The local administration, postal department, Railways and petroleum department would also organize exhibitions on the occasion, he said.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
