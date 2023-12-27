BJP unveils ‘Mission 2024’ for U.P. ahead of Lok Sabha polls

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April-May next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders discussed the party’s ‘Mission 2024’ with a specific focus on Uttar Pradesh (UP) during a meeting on Wednesday. The party also unveiled plans to conduct meetings to woo all castes and communities. BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla at the party meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The meeting, attended by the party’s national general secretary, Dushyant Gautam, and the state leadership, including UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation), Dharampal Singh, assigned various outreach activities to the party’s frontal wings.

While the party will seek to double up its ongoing beneficiary connect campaigns by launching yet another one for an interaction with those who have been beneficiaries of various schemes of the government, the youth wing would be tasked with holding meets featuring first time voters. This meeting would be held on January 24, party leaders said. The youth wing would also be tasked with holding road corner meets.

The women wing would hold campiagns like ‘Lakhpati Didi’ while the scheduled caste wing would be tasked with contacting the poorest of the poor among the community. The party’s OBC wing would hold meetings with youth. The programme would be named ‘yuva samvad (dialogue with youth).’ The scheduled tribe wing would hold ‘janjaati mahasammelan’ or a mega tribal outreach event. The minority wing would launch another campaign to involve the community while the farmers’ wing would also outline various campaigns to woo farmers.

“The blueprint of all the schemes is to be made ready so that all the tasks can be completed on time. All the cadres would be given responsibilities so that we can prevail in each booth,” said UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh.

The leaders shared decisions reached at the national working committee meeting on December 22 and 23 in New Delhi. Organisational meetings for all district units will be held by December 31, according to party leaders.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary expressed confidence in connecting with all 80 Lok Sabha seats and achieving success in each of them. He said, “We are fully confident that the opposition won’t stand against us as we have quality leadership, pro-poor policies, and a committed cadre.”

BJP’s UP general secretary Dushyant Gautam emphasised that the battle for 2024 is essentially a campaign to make India a developed nation. He stated, “For this purpose, we are seeking the cooperation of one and all, and within the party, we are focusing on booth-level concentration. A strong booth-level chief lays the foundation for booth victory. A strong booth-level cadre presence automatically helps weed out bogus voters.”

The youth and women’s wings will also campaign to make college youth ‘Viksit Bharat’ ambassadors, with the BJP planning to create 2 crore such ambassadors across the country.