BJP will win upcoming municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh: Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday chaired a meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Kashi Pranth held at the district panchayat auditorium here in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

Uttar Pradesh municipal elections are likely to be held in or before December to elect members of all 734 municipalities in the state. These include 17 municipal corporations, 200 municipalities and 517 nagar panchayats.

Maurya, while addressing the members, said the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress would be defeated by the BJP in the upcoming civic polls.

He said at present, the BJP was strong in district panchayat cooperative societies on the strength of its workers. Maurya said after winning the municipal body elections, good governance will be in place in urban areas of the district.

Main speaker, regional in-charge and BJP MP Subrat Pathak said that BJP would win in every ward. He said, “We have to go among the voters of the municipal body and under the voter revision campaign, the voters’ names have to be checked in the voter list and make our presence felt in the public by forming a group of every locality and street.”

He said every worker should carry the BJP flag in their streets and areas. State vice president and MLC Laxman Acharya said on the strength of its workers, BJP would win and with BJP’s win the flag of the country and its pride will be felt across the world.