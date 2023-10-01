BJP women workers in UP to market historic quota law

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday tasked its women wing members, women ministers and lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh to launch a major outreach campaign by holding ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Mahila Sammelan’ in all 403 assembly segments of the state. BJP women workers will launch a major outreach campaign by holding ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Mahila Sammelan’ in all 403 assembly segments of the state. (For representation)

President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to the Women’s Reservation Bill that was cleared by both houses of Parliament during a special session earlier this month. After the President’s nod, the historic Bill, promising 33 percent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, is now an Act.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the Bill (now Act), as ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - the BJP has now given a similar name to assembly-level meets it intends to hold later this month and which essentially are going to be ‘Dhanyawad Modi (thank you, Modi) meets to thank the PM for the women’s quota that had been stuck for 27 years. Booth level awareness campaigns too are going to be held.

“It is due to PM Modi that women will now have a historic opportunity to be mindset shapers and thought leaders, as they will have 33 percent seats reserved for them in our temple of democracy,” said UP BJP women wing in-charge Vijay Bahadur Pathak after the meeting.

Before the meets, BJP’s women wing members and ministers are also going to carry out booth specific awareness campaigns, that would be aimed at blunting the opposition campaign that the BJP might have got the Bill passed but it lacks ‘quota within quota’ and is not going to be effective for several years.

“As for the opposition charge, all that we want to ask is if the Congress was that eager for it, why did it allow the Bill to hang for 27 years? It is due to the PM’s sheer will and belief that the Bill is now an Act,” said Pathak.

Addressing BJP’s women leaders at the party office, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said the women reservation was a reflection of the importance that PM Modi accorded to women.

Singh said the BJP women’s wing, ministers and lawmakers would talk about the achievements of the ‘double engine’ BJP governments in the state and at the centre.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON