BJP MLA meets CM Yogi, seeks logistic park on Unnao-Lucknow Road
Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to request him to set up a logistic park and develop the warehousing industry on Unnao-Lucknow road in the state capital.
The lawmaker underlined the importance of the assimilation of the private sector to strengthen the logistics sector, which he pointed out, could be achieved by a robust and organised framework for land allotment, institutional structure and enabling an overall environment.
The MLA told the chief minister that for this a concept note had been compiled on the development of a logistics park at Unnao-Lucknow road. The note includes preliminary information for consideration by the state government and a few suggestions on the implementation of the framework.
He also informed the CM that there were 84 villages notified by the Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) which were spread over about 299 square km and how the passage of important roads in the area offered immense potential for its development.
In his note, Singh further mentioned how the acquisition of 351 acres of land in Kuroni village, neighbouring the Lucknow international airport, falling under his assembly constituency had been completed, compensation amount paid and land registered in the name of LIDA.
He went on to inform how according to the master plan, a logistics and housing scheme could be launched on the said land, which in turn could generate jobs and also contribute revenue to the state coffers.
Quoting a World Bank report, he informed how currently 60% of India’s cumulative freight was ferried via roads. He said PM Narendra Modi had also pointed out how the logistics costs in India were between 13-14% and how his government aimed to bring them down to 8-10% of the GDP.
Singh also suggested that to meet these targets, a way out could be building multi-nodal logistics parks outside dense urban areas, something which could affect around a rough 10% reduction in transportation costs for the top 15 nodes.
He apprised the chief minister that such a project would be extremely beneficial for the region and could also be developed as a showcase project for other parts of the state.
MC snaps illegal sewer connections of ten colonies, drive to go on
To tighten the noose on violators and expedite recovery of dues, the municipal corporation has commenced a drive to snap the illegal sewer connection of colonies in the city. Amid resistance by residents and colonisers, the civic body snapped illegal connections of ten colonies in different areas falling under Zone A and C of MC on Thursday.
Shivpal challenges Akhilesh Yadav to expel him from SP legislature party
Sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday took on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over a remark alluding to Shivpal Yadav's' apparent closeness to the ruling BJP, and challenged him to expel him from the SP legislature party if he felt he was indulging in anti-party activities. Though the SP president had not taken names, the comment came in the backdrop of Shivpal Yadav's recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Heatwave action plan: Now, visitors to be served lemonade at DC office
To beat the soaring heat, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has directed the officers of the district administration to prepare heatwave action plan for the district. The move comes in the wake of the advisory issued by the National Disaster Management Authority regarding heatwave, after the prediction by Indian meteorological department.
Firm covers ‘blast floors’ of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish Supertech's 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida, has started covering some of the floors with pieces of white cloth to ready them. Officials of the company said that the floors are covered beforehand as an additional security layer. Following the test blast on April 10, officials of Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions are now designing the details of the actual blast depending on the structural details.
Ludhiana | Employees’ union submits memo with MC chief, demand regularisation of contractual staff
Decrying long pending demand of regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation employees' union - Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday. The employees said the previous Congress government had also issued a notification to regularise around 2,800 employees in December last year, but the notification has not been implemented. The other issues will be taken up at the state level, Sabharwal said.
