BJP MLA meets CM Yogi, seeks logistic park on Unnao-Lucknow Road

Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to request him to set up a logistic park and develop the warehousing industry on Unnao-Lucknow road in the state capital.

The lawmaker underlined the importance of the assimilation of the private sector to strengthen the logistics sector, which he pointed out, could be achieved by a robust and organised framework for land allotment, institutional structure and enabling an overall environment.

The MLA told the chief minister that for this a concept note had been compiled on the development of a logistics park at Unnao-Lucknow road. The note includes preliminary information for consideration by the state government and a few suggestions on the implementation of the framework.

He also informed the CM that there were 84 villages notified by the Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) which were spread over about 299 square km and how the passage of important roads in the area offered immense potential for its development.

In his note, Singh further mentioned how the acquisition of 351 acres of land in Kuroni village, neighbouring the Lucknow international airport, falling under his assembly constituency had been completed, compensation amount paid and land registered in the name of LIDA.

He went on to inform how according to the master plan, a logistics and housing scheme could be launched on the said land, which in turn could generate jobs and also contribute revenue to the state coffers.

Quoting a World Bank report, he informed how currently 60% of India’s cumulative freight was ferried via roads. He said PM Narendra Modi had also pointed out how the logistics costs in India were between 13-14% and how his government aimed to bring them down to 8-10% of the GDP.

Singh also suggested that to meet these targets, a way out could be building multi-nodal logistics parks outside dense urban areas, something which could affect around a rough 10% reduction in transportation costs for the top 15 nodes.

He apprised the chief minister that such a project would be extremely beneficial for the region and could also be developed as a showcase project for other parts of the state.