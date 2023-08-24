No one untouchable…in politics, all possibilities are possible, says UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP’s soft spoken chief Bhupendra Chaudhary’s 11-Mall Avenue bungalow in Lucknow shares its boundary with the 9-Mall Avenue residence of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who recently returned from Delhi and ruled out any truck with either BJP or Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary (HT Photo)

There is a view that Mayawati’s non-aligned status would help the BJP.

Inside Chaudhary’s room, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s photo shares space with a host of photos of present and former BJP stalwarts.

Ironically enough, Charan Singh’s grandson, Jayant Chaudhary, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Dal and has thus far resisted the BJP’s overtures by continuing his alliance with the Samajwadi Party, appears to be a cause for concern for the BJP, which again looks towards U.P. to propel it to a record third consecutive stint at the Centre.

However, Chaudhary, in an interview with HT, does a good job of hiding any concern that the party may have as he reflects on his one year in office. His stint has been impressive with more pluses that include an impressive win in the urban local body polls, the first BJP victory in the Muslim dominated Rampur assembly seat in December 2022 and record outreach programmes. Excerpts:

Q: As the BJP’s first Jat chief in U.P., how do you reflect on your one year in office that you complete on Friday?

A: It has been very satisfying. U.P. topped in all organisational initiatives assigned by the party. For the first time, the BJP won all mayoral seats, got a majority in a majority of the boards, won more than half of the Nagar Palika seats and nearly 35% to 40% of Nagar Panchayats, a record again. Such overwhelming support has become possible due to the people’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Q: When BJP chose you to head the party unit from west U.P, the focus on western region of the state became clear. How do you think the party is placed there and how much of a challenge is the SP-RLD alliance?

A: I come from west U.P. but as the state BJP chief, I must focus uniformly on all regions. Yes, people do discuss regions and caste, but as a BJP man, tasked with a responsibility, I will cater to and care for all.

Q: You may play down the caste factor, but in selecting you, the party broke a pattern since 2014 – of going into the Lok Sabha polls with a Brahmin chief at the helm … mere coincidence or design?

A: I am a party worker, tasked with taking everyone together. That’s what I am doing.

Q: In west U.P, despite an overall sweep, the SP-RLD combine emerged as an area of concern both in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls. How desperate are you to get the RLD and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar on board?

A: There is no desperation but yes, we welcome all who show solidarity in our ideology.

Q: So, the SP-RLD combine isn’t a challenge?

A: Our real challenge is against ourselves, to better our previous performance. Connecting with more people, making a difference in more lives … that’s a challenge. As I said in 2019 not only the SP-BSP but the RLD too was in a common alliance, yet the people’s faith in Modi was unshakeable. The opposition is trying to mislead the people. But, unlike them, the BJP is no seasonal party. We are with the people 24x7, all 365 days. We are confident as our alliance is with the people.

Q: Ok, I will try one more time. What’s the possibility of Jayant and Chandrashekhar joining the NDA in U.P?

A: (laughs) I will repeat again, no one is untouchable. In politics, all possibilities are possible. But to answer your query differently on the SP-RLD, in 2019 LS polls weren’t they in an alliance with the BSP too? Didn’t we win 64 seats in 2019 with over 50% vote percentage? The common man identifies with PM Modi.

Q: Ok, what do you feel about the ink and shoe attacks that have started happening in U.P.?

A: I condemn such incidents. I am all for legal action against those responsible. But, what has been the role of the Samajwadi Party? I want to thank the media for bringing to light the Facebook pictures of the Ghosi ink-attack accused. What did SP chief Akhilesh Yadav do, except divert attention?

Q: There is a view that as the BJP continues to expand and attract new partners, the space for the old guard, the loyalist cadre who stood by the party in its bad days, is shrinking. Do you agree?

A: It is normal for party to attract new partners as it expands. But, we take great pride in stating that we are a cadre-based party. So, there is no question of any clash of interest or ideology.

Q: But as you begin-seat sharing arrangements with NDA partners, it is evident that seats that BJP cadres may have been eyeing might go to NDA partners ...

A: (intervenes) … these issues are discussed threadbare before finalisation. The party is like our mother, who knows what’s best for all. And, once someone commits to our ideology then that person too becomes part of us and we work together for the larger goal of serving the common man.

Q: You have a plan for the seats that the party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. What’s that?

A: Our cadres have been interacting with the masses. We are telling the people that Ram temple became a reality only now. Article 370 could be done away with only now.

Q: Uniform Civil Code next ...

A: A consultation is underway. We have never hidden our commitment to the cause, but wonder why opposition parties get scared to speak on such issues.

Q: The Congress has a new aggressive chief in U.P, who has contested against PM Modi from Varanasi and who has been claiming that Rahul Gandhi would win from Amethi and Priyanka …

A: (intervenes)… What can I say about those who daydream … Won’t people ask Rahulji or even Sonia Gandhiji how many times they visited Amethi or Rae Bareli .. what did they do for people there?

Q: Would the party apply the 75-year age limit to phase out some sitting MPs?

A: That’s for the party to take a call on.

Q: Given the I.N.D.I.A alliance challenge, will BJP chop and change many existing MPs? Would youth be given focus?

A: Again, these aren’t issues discussed here but at the appropriate forum. All I can say that there should be an adequate mix of youth and experience.

Q: We hear that BJP has earmarked Lok Sabha seats in U.P. in various categories … some of them are marked red, meaning constituencies where the BJP is wary of the opposition alliance, anti-incumbency?

A: (laughs) Don’t know who says so … nothing like that .. Since 2014, there are only two Lok Sabha seats that BJP hasn’t won – Rae Bareli and Mainpuri. All the remaining 78 seats have been won either in 2014 or 2019.

Q: So, are you hinting that you are winning them too?

A: They are our focus seats. But we are going everywhere, with our party’s report card. People know how the Congress and Samajwadi Party conspired on issues of faith. The SP ordered firing on karsevaks, the Congress did its best to stall court hearings on the Ram temple case …

Q: Lot of focus on pasmanda (backward) Muslims. Can we expect some to be fielded in 2024 LS polls from U.P?

A: The party would decide. But while you focus on tickets for the community, our focus is on their uplift. As I said, such issues can’t be discussed here. We are a democratic party where all aspects are considered before decisions are made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON