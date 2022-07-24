B’khand’s historic forts to be developed as tourist hotspots

Lucknow: Historic forts of Bundelkhand will be developed as tourist hotspots to promote tourism in the region.

The Yogi Adityanath government has identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres. Officials of the state Tourism department gave a presentation to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this connection.

The historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction.

With the help of private sector, various activities will be launched in this fort to attract tourists.

According to the state government, light and sound show, camping and trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.

The government has also decided to renovate Tahrauli fort, Digara fort, Chirgaon fort, Lohagarh fort, Champat Rai Palace and Raghunath Rao palace in Bundelkhand.

During the meeting, the chief minister advised the officials to renovate the forts in Bundelkhand region on public private partnership model.

He also assured all support of the state government to the private sector in executing the project.

Officials apprised the chief minister of the historic Talbehat fort in Lalitpur district which is under supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and in good condition.

This fort could be easily developed as a major tourist attraction of Bundelkhand region, said the officials.

The famous Jhansi fort is already a tourist attraction in the region where a large number of tourists arrive every month.