B’khand’s historic forts to be developed as tourist hotspots
Lucknow: Historic forts of Bundelkhand will be developed as tourist hotspots to promote tourism in the region.
The Yogi Adityanath government has identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres. Officials of the state Tourism department gave a presentation to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this connection.
The historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction.
With the help of private sector, various activities will be launched in this fort to attract tourists.
According to the state government, light and sound show, camping and trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.
The government has also decided to renovate Tahrauli fort, Digara fort, Chirgaon fort, Lohagarh fort, Champat Rai Palace and Raghunath Rao palace in Bundelkhand.
During the meeting, the chief minister advised the officials to renovate the forts in Bundelkhand region on public private partnership model.
He also assured all support of the state government to the private sector in executing the project.
Officials apprised the chief minister of the historic Talbehat fort in Lalitpur district which is under supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and in good condition.
This fort could be easily developed as a major tourist attraction of Bundelkhand region, said the officials.
The famous Jhansi fort is already a tourist attraction in the region where a large number of tourists arrive every month.
-
Trust chairman collected ₹65.70 cr from 350 medical aspirants: ED
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet filed against Mahadev Deshmukh, that the former president of charitable trust Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, had collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara district when the medical college had no permission to admit students.
-
3 more held for Nuh DSP’s murder; nabbed cleaner is bipolar, say cops
Three men suspected to have accompanied the dumper driver who allegedly ran over and killed Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were arrested by police from the Tauru area on Saturday. Police have so far arrested six suspects involved in the case, including the driver. They were arrested on Friday night and Saturday evening from different locations in Tauru, police said. Three of them have been taken on a two-day police remand.
-
Transparency in treatment is key for docs to prevent medicolegal cases: Experts
“Knowledge of the various nuances of medicolegal practice is incomplete without understanding how to prevent fallacies in medicolegal cases,” said speakers. Opening remarks were delivered by professor and head of the department of FMT, Dr Richa Choudhary. The guest of honour, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, deliberated on MLC prescriptions for doctors. Hospital administrators, clinicians, nurses, and students in these domains were the principal participants in CME.
-
In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery
Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia's first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha.
-
MoEFCC gives nod to undersea telecom cable connecting Singapore-Mumbai to land at Versova beach
Mumbai The union environment ministry's expert appraisal committee on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) matters has given its go-ahead for the construction of an 8,100km-long undersea, transnational fibre optic cable system connecting Mumbai to Singapore, via Chennai. This will be the 17th such optical fibre cable system to land in Mumbai, and is expected to be ready for service sometime in 2023.
