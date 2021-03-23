BKU activists try to stop BJP UP chief’s cavalcade, wave black flags

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists greeted BJP state president Swatantra Deo Singh with black flags and anti-BJP slogans near Rasheedpur Garhi village in Bijnor district on Monday evening, said BKU youth wing state president Chaudhary Digamber Singh.

Farmers, including members of the BKU, are protesting the three new farm laws of the Central government for over two months now.

The BJP state chief had gone to Bijnor to attend a programme, where he spelt out the achievements of the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments. When his cavalcade was on its way back, BKU activists intercepted it and shouted anti-BJP slogans. They also waved black flags. Police detained five protesters.

Digamber Singh, who belongs to Bijnor, threatened to announce a curfew against BJP leaders in villages if the detained activists (farmers) were not released.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait directed farmers to be ready for “jail bharo” if the detained farmers were not released.

They were released late in the night after a large number of BKU activists, led by Bijnor district president Kuldeep Singh, staged a demonstration outside the city kotwali, Digamber Singh said.

“We released the detained persons in the night,” Bijnor SP (city) Praveen Ranjan.