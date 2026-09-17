Etah/Kasganj , The bodies of a 30-year-old man and his 24-year-old sister-in-law, who had been missing for nine days under suspicious circumstances, were found in the Hazara canal in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday, police said. Bodies of missing man, sister-in-law found in canal in UP's Etah

The bodies of Krishna Kant, a resident of Manauta village in Kasganj, and his sister-in-law Priyanka Kumari were found tied to each other in the canal under the Mirhchi police station area, they said.

The family members have ruled out suicide and raised suspicion of murder, while police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the two went missing on September 8 near the Hazara canal in Nadrai. Before disappearing, Krishna Kant called his brother Pankaj Kumar at 3 am and told him that the two were near the canal and planned to jump into it.

Their mobile phones were switched off after the call, police said.

Police subsequently launched a search along the canal and recovered their purses, clothes, jewellery, cash and other belongings from the spot.

The police, along with the PAC flood unit, conducted a search operation in the canal using boats for several days but could not trace them.

On Thursday, locals spotted two bodies floating in the canal in the Mirhchi area and alerted the police. The bodies were pulled out and identified by family members, the police said.

Mirhchi Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

"The incident pertains to Kasganj district, where an FIR has already been registered. Mirhchi police has only conducted the post-mortem formalities," Rathi said.

He said the post-mortem report would be forwarded to the concerned police station and the exact cause of death would be known after the report is received. Police are investigating the case.

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