Bomb scare: 44-yr-old man spurned in love arrested in Agra

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The man was identified as Gaya Prasad (44), an unmarried man who was after a woman from the family owning the shop on Vayu Vihar Road. The accused was angry after his advances were ‘rejected’

Agra :: A 44-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly planting a bomb underneath a makeshift shop on Vayu Vihar road on Tuesday. The man was angry after being spurned by a woman with whom he was in one sided love. To teach a lesson to the head of the family running a ‘khokha’ (kiosk), the accused took to YouTube to prepare a bomb.

The man followed YouTube to make a bomb with material collected from crackers. (Pic for representation)
The man followed YouTube to make a bomb with material collected from crackers. (Pic for representation)

“After getting the bomb moved and diffused, CCTV footage in the area was checked. A man was traced planting the bomb underneath the make shift shop owned by a man from the family of the woman. He was arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra City, Suraj Rai.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“He was identified as Gaya Prasad (44), an unmarried man who was after a woman from the family owning the shop on Vayu Vihar Road. The accused was angry after his advances were ‘rejected’ and followed YouTube to make a bomb with material collected from crackers,” said the DCP .

It may be recalled that suspicious looking material was found placed under a shop on Vayu Vihar Road, causing a scare on Tuesday . The police called the bomb disposal squad which disposed of the material.

Thursday, March 21, 2024
