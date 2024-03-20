Bomb scare: 44-yr-old man spurned in love arrested in Agra
The man was identified as Gaya Prasad (44), an unmarried man who was after a woman from the family owning the shop on Vayu Vihar Road. The accused was angry after his advances were ‘rejected’
Agra :: A 44-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly planting a bomb underneath a makeshift shop on Vayu Vihar road on Tuesday. The man was angry after being spurned by a woman with whom he was in one sided love. To teach a lesson to the head of the family running a ‘khokha’ (kiosk), the accused took to YouTube to prepare a bomb.
“After getting the bomb moved and diffused, CCTV footage in the area was checked. A man was traced planting the bomb underneath the make shift shop owned by a man from the family of the woman. He was arrested,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Agra City, Suraj Rai.
“He was identified as Gaya Prasad (44), an unmarried man who was after a woman from the family owning the shop on Vayu Vihar Road. The accused was angry after his advances were ‘rejected’ and followed YouTube to make a bomb with material collected from crackers,” said the DCP .
It may be recalled that suspicious looking material was found placed under a shop on Vayu Vihar Road, causing a scare on Tuesday . The police called the bomb disposal squad which disposed of the material.