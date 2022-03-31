Bone regeneration technology: IIT-K signs MoU with Ortho Regenics
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has transferred a bone regeneration technology to Ortho Regenics Pvt Ltd. IIT Kanpur has been leading with their pioneering efforts to bridge the gap between medical and technology disciplines and this technology is in line with those efforts.
The technology licensing agreement was formally signed between IIT Kanpur and Ortho Regenics Pvt. Ltd. on March 28.
The MoU exchange ceremony was joined by prof S Ganesh (deputy director), prof Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor-in-charge, innovation and incubation, prof Ankush Sharma (co-PIC, innovation and incubation), prof Ashok Kumar, BSBE (inventor of the technology), prof Gopal Pande and Dr Sudhir Reddy (licensee & directors of Ortho Regenics).
The pact was signed with an objective to overcome the problems related to bone and joint disorders.
The technology has been developed by prof Ashok Kumar and Arun Kumar Teotia from the department of biological sciences and bioengineering at IIT Kanpur, stated the press release.
“Healthcare is a sector that is inherently associated with the growth of technology. We have been striving to bring both the disciplines closer to scale new highs in healthcare innovation and development. I am delighted about this development with Ortho Regenics, which would bring a paradigm shift in bone regeneration in humans and would be a boon for the ones suffering bone or joint disorders.”
