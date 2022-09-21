Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Book fair to begin at Lucknow’s Balrampur Gardens on Sept 23

lucknow news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The 19th National Book Fair being held this year is themed ‘Har Ghar Pustakalaya

Organisers of the 19th National Book Fair addressing mediapersons in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The 19th National Book Fair being held this year is themed ‘Har Ghar Pustakalaya.’ There is a minimum 10% discount being offered at the event slated to commence from September 23 at the Balrampur Gardens, on Ashok Marg. The book fair will continue till October 2.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will inaugurate the fair on September 23. The event is set to have 48 participants, including national and international bookstores and publishing houses, and certain government bodies like the publication division of the ministry of human resource development.

Being jointly organised by KT Foundation and Forceone Books, free access will be given to all. Measures have also been put in place like no-mask, no-entry rule, sanitisation kiosks and registration counters for the safety and convenience of attendees. Held first in 2003, the book fair has remained a hit, drawing book lovers from all over the city and beyond.

When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam graced the event in 2013, he had said that every household should have a library of at least a few books, to encourage reading in the family, and therefore, the theme of this year’s fair is ‘Har Ghar Pustakalaya’, said Aakarsh Chandel, director of the event.

Addressing the press to announce the book fair, Manoj Chandel, convenor of the fair, mentioned that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the book trade had suffered a loss of 26,000 crore and, 80% of which were educational texts.

