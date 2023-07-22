Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kanpur boy jumps off building ‘trying to be Spider Man’, injured

Kanpur boy jumps off building ‘trying to be Spider Man’, injured

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The parents of the student have not submitted any complaint, but the police sought an explanation from the authorities at the educational institution

KANPUR A class 3 boy of a leading school in South Kanpur jumped off the first floor of the building on Thursday while trying to mimic ‘Spider Man’. He suffered a broken jaw and a ligament rupture in the leg, said doctors.

The boy suffered a broken jaw and a ligament rupture in the leg. (Pic for representation)
The boy suffered a broken jaw and a ligament rupture in the leg. (Pic for representation)

The CCTV footage of him purportedly jumping from a height of 17 feet had emerged, and the police were looking into the case.

The parents had not submitted any complaint, but the police sought an explanation from the authorities at Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre in Kidwai Nagar, said Santosh Singh, ACP (Babupurwa).

“The boy is at his house with parents and recovering from the injuries,” he said. The student’s father, a chemist, and mother a homemaker, said their son was haggling with two fellow students over the topic of ‘Spider Man’.

When one of them asked who could be like Spider Man, the boy said he would be like that and climbed up the railing and jumped screaming, “I am Spider Man”, they said.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after treatment. His mother said the family did not want to make any complaint. The school authorities, when contacted, also did not offer any comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out