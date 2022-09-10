BPCON-2022: Work with passion to deal with work-related stress, combat BP
Work with enthusiasm and passion and eat good food to avoid hypertension, the silent killer, said experts at the BPCON-2022, a two-day conference on hypertension organised by the Indian Society for Hypertension that began on Friday
“If you work with passion, whatever work you do, your work-related stress will be reduced which is a prime contributor to hypertension among working professionals: both men and women. Students who go for planned-hour study every day have less stress,” said Prof NS Verma, HoD physiology, King George’s Medical University and scientific chairperson of the conference.
Following a nutritious, heart-healthy diet is suggested for all people with high blood pressure, including those on blood-pressure-lowering medications. But if a person already keeps a healthy diet and follows a routine they may not be under pressure by doctors to do the same, said Prof Anuj Maheshwari, the organising chairman of the conference.
“Experts from across the state at the conference explained various developments on the management of hypertension,” said Dr Ajai Tewari, spokesperson for the conference. Prof Rajesh Verma of the neurology department at KGMU told participants how hypertension is managed in a patient of stroke.
Foods high in salt, sugar, saturated and trans-fats, particularly street food, can increase blood pressure and damage your heart. By replacing such food with healthy options, you can keep your blood pressure in check, said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
Doctors said that measuring blood pressure is also done incorrectly by people at home and even by some doctors. “An average of three readings tell BP and not just once. Also the person who’s BP is to be taken should be first made to relax for five minutes before a reading is taken. BP should not be measured immediately after climbing stairs, or after some work,” said Prof Verma.
Housewives too under BP threat
The lady of the house does a lot of physical work since early morning and sleeps late at night but her health needs and even illnesses are ignored till the situation aggravates, said Dr Snehlata Verma, of the department of medicine, LLRM Medical College, Meerut.
“It is because of this ignorance that more women are now falling ill with high blood pressure, obesity and even polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD). High blood pressure is known to damage the kidneys but due to ignorance, women at times suffer more with hypertension which goes unnoticed for long by the men in the house,” said Dr Verma, who was one of the key speakers at BPCON-2022.
“Apart from hypertension, women who eat in the end and whatever is left by other family members suffer from obesity too. This is because they do not consume a balanced diet but only leftovers,” Dr Verma said.
