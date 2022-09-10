Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BPCON-2022: Work with passion to deal with work-related stress, combat BP

BPCON-2022: Work with passion to deal with work-related stress, combat BP

lucknow news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 01:21 AM IST

Work with enthusiasm and passion and eat good food to avoid hypertension, the silent killer, said experts at the BPCON-2022, a two-day conference on hypertension organised by the Indian Society for Hypertension that began on Friday

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Work with enthusiasm and passion and eat good food to avoid hypertension, the silent killer, said experts at the BPCON-2022, a two-day conference on hypertension organised by the Indian Society for Hypertension that began on Friday.

“If you work with passion, whatever work you do, your work-related stress will be reduced which is a prime contributor to hypertension among working professionals: both men and women. Students who go for planned-hour study every day have less stress,” said Prof NS Verma, HoD physiology, King George’s Medical University and scientific chairperson of the conference.

Following a nutritious, heart-healthy diet is suggested for all people with high blood pressure, including those on blood-pressure-lowering medications. But if a person already keeps a healthy diet and follows a routine they may not be under pressure by doctors to do the same, said Prof Anuj Maheshwari, the organising chairman of the conference.

“Experts from across the state at the conference explained various developments on the management of hypertension,” said Dr Ajai Tewari, spokesperson for the conference. Prof Rajesh Verma of the neurology department at KGMU told participants how hypertension is managed in a patient of stroke.

Foods high in salt, sugar, saturated and trans-fats, particularly street food, can increase blood pressure and damage your heart. By replacing such food with healthy options, you can keep your blood pressure in check, said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Doctors said that measuring blood pressure is also done incorrectly by people at home and even by some doctors. “An average of three readings tell BP and not just once. Also the person who’s BP is to be taken should be first made to relax for five minutes before a reading is taken. BP should not be measured immediately after climbing stairs, or after some work,” said Prof Verma.

Housewives too under BP threat

The lady of the house does a lot of physical work since early morning and sleeps late at night but her health needs and even illnesses are ignored till the situation aggravates, said Dr Snehlata Verma, of the department of medicine, LLRM Medical College, Meerut.

“It is because of this ignorance that more women are now falling ill with high blood pressure, obesity and even polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD). High blood pressure is known to damage the kidneys but due to ignorance, women at times suffer more with hypertension which goes unnoticed for long by the men in the house,” said Dr Verma, who was one of the key speakers at BPCON-2022.

“Apart from hypertension, women who eat in the end and whatever is left by other family members suffer from obesity too. This is because they do not consume a balanced diet but only leftovers,” Dr Verma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Arvind Kejriwal

    Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.

  • (Sourced (pic for representation))

    PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over 2 cr

    After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.

  • AICC general secretary and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala with Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah during a press conference, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

    Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra

    In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.

  • Police commandos stand guard in front of Delhi high court in New Delhi.

    Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated

    An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.

  • A joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department conducted a raid in Badeda village of Nuh, along the Rajasthan border, on Thursday. (Sourced)

    One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh

    Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out