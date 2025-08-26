Brains preserved at KGMU to unlock secrets of neurological diseases

The anatomy department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has embarked on a rare initiative to decode the mysteries of the human brain. The department is preserving the brains of people who donated their bodies after death, hoping to uncover how diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s alter brain function. At least 20 brains are already stored in the lab, with plans to expand the collection. (Sourced)

Speaking at the 114th foundation day of the department on Monday, head of anatomy Dr Navneet Chauhan said the project aims to trace structural and cellular changes caused by different diseases. He added that researchers will also study how ageing affects brain cells and their behaviour, providing insights that may help develop better treatments in the future.

The Neuro Anatomy Lab, established two years ago, is a research-oriented facility that is in its early stages of development. Here, the anatomy of the brain is studied in detail, with cases allotted to students of the department for research. Histological cell examinations and electron microscopy are conducted to observe neuronal changes, Dr Chauhan said.

He further informed that it is the only facility developed in the state capital dedicated to studying brain diseases a person had before death..