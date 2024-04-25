Brij Bhushan says ‘good news’ soon amid suspense on candidature

Amid intense suspense on his candidature, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that the party believed the seat was BJP’s, adding that the people would get “good news” soon. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.(HT file photo)

He even dared Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the seat.

“There is no reason for delay in announcing the candidate for the seat. The only thing is that BJP is fully confident of its win from here and knows that even if the candidate here is named an hour before, people of Kaiserganj will ensure a BJP win,” he said while interacting with media, in Gonda, in east UP, on Thursday.

“Has the party denied me a ticket? Has the party released a list that doesn’t have my name,” he said.

The BJP has so far named candidates in 71 UP seats and Kaiserganj and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats are among those seats where the party is yet to name its candidate.

“Kaiserganj will be among the 400 seats BJP will win and Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t need to think about here,” he said.

When asked about his previous remark daring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Kaiserganj, he said: “That previous remark had a context and even then, I would say that if she (Priyanka) wants she is welcome to contest from here.”

There is much suspense on Braj Bhushan’s seat this time as the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, who is also a six-term MP, had been accused by some of the country’s celebrated wrestlers of sexual harassment. For the first time since 2012 he isn’t the WFI chief and the suspense on his candidature, with BJP extending the delay in naming its Kaiserganj pick, has all led to intense speculations.

The Samajwadi Party has also not named its candidate for the seat, further extending speculation, since one of his six terms as Lok Sabha MP has been on a SP ticket.

On being told that SP too hasn’t named its candidate on the seat, he said: “Since the opposition hasn’t named the candidate, the BJP too isn’t naming its candidate.”

Pressed about reasons for the delay, he said with a laugh: “There must be some big reason ... people of Kaiserganj would get good news suddenly. When that happens, the entire region will be happy,” he said.