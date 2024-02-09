BRD hosp cardiology unit dismantled, dealing a big blow to locals

LUCKNOW: Closure of a cardiology unit at BRD hospital in Mahanagar area that catered to an average 30 heart patients a day has caused problems for locals who relied on the facility for round-the-clock quick and reliable relief . The cardiology unit in BRD hospital had all necessary equipment and staff and was expected to grow with time . (Pic for representation)

The closure was a sequel to the transfer of the cardiologist working here. His replacement did not arrive which meant more pressure on the already overworked Lari Cardiology at the King George’s Medical University or Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences – the two places with mega set up for heart patients.

Started in 2014, BRD hospital’s cardiology unit is now dismantled. Doctors here do attend to all patients, including those with heart problems, but only up to a limit beyond which they refer patients to other hospitals.

Sample this: Someone suffering cardiac arrest even in front of the BRD hospital now has two options. First, get immediate and possible treatment from the experienced physicians there, who might refer t5he patient to a higher centre if complications are major. Second, the patient travels over four kilometre to KGMU’s Lari Cardiology of 6 kms to Lohia institute through city traffic, risking the vital golden hour of treatment. Lari Cardiology is about 4.5-kms away or a 20-minute ride and Lohia institute some 6.2-kms or 20-minutes drive away, if traffic is normal.

The cardiology unit here had all necessary equipment and staff and was expected to grow with time .

When asked, the medical superintendent of BRD hospital Dr Manish Shukla said, “We don’t have a cardiologist now in the hospital, nor is the post of a cardiologist sanctioned here.”

Asked what do doctors here do if a heart patient comes to the emergency wing, he said, “Our physicians are capable of attending to a heart patient too. They give treatment and if the condition is serious refer the patient to a higher centre.”

The cardiology unit was provided with treadmill test (TMT), electrocardiography and cardiac monitors and a centralised oxygen supply system. Also, an extension counter of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences laboratory was started here to conduct some specific high-end tests that could not be conducted here otherwise.

The unit was started by Dr AK Srivastava, now retired. Being a cardiologist, Dr Srivastava trained staff himself to take care of heart patients. “Till I was transferred to another hospital we were getting up to five serious heart patients in a day. We managed by admitting or stabilizing them before referring them to a higher centre,” said Dr Srivastava. In OPD, another average 30 heart patients were seen, he said..

This 5 bed unit served the residents of Mahanagar and Aliganj area who needed emergency cardiac treatment .