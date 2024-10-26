Breast cancer survivors share their stories at KGMU event in Lucknow

It was her family’s support that helped Meenakshi Joshi successfully overcome breast cancer. Now, after eight chemotherapy sessions, a mastectomy, more radiation and medication later, the 52-year-old teacher is cancer free now and back to work. Survivors photographed at the selfie point set up at KGMU, Lucknow, for breast cancer awareness month programme. (Sourced)

She was one among 14 other breast cancer survivors who were invited as special guests to the awareness programme held at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday to observe the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an international health campaign held every October to raise awareness about the disease and generate funds for research into its causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and potential cures.

The programme was organised by the KGMU’s department of surgical oncology in which around 150 women took part. At the event, head, surgical oncology department, Dr Vijay Kumar made everyone aware of the symptoms the complex disease.

Meenakshi Joshi, an English teacher at the Army Public School and a resident of Vikas Nagar, said her biggest support system were her students and her son. “I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in January this year and completed my radiation post surgery in August. I am on a 6-month course of oral medication which will complete the process,” Joshi said.

She said she randomly discovered a lump under her arm during a visit to a parlour. She subsequently visited a gynaecologist who suggested her to undergo mammography. “My family, especially son, gave me the strength to go through the lengthy treatment,” she said.

“Doctors did not rule out the possibility of a double mastectomy if the lump continued to spread after four sessions of chemo, but ultimately after eight sessions, they ended up operating on my left breast,” Joshi shared.

Several breast cancer survivors treated at KGMU also shared their respective stories, urging all young women to be mindful of self-testing tips as well as of symptoms of breast cancer.

The doctors informed the participants about free treatment services available at the hospital for underprivileged patients as well as the facility of a screening centre there.