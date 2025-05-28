Brij Bhushan calls for review of sexual harassment laws

AYODHYA A day after a Delhi court closed a sexual harassment case under the Pocso Act against him, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday demanded that the Centre find a way to “stop the misuse” of sexual harassment laws. He said laws dealing with dowry harassment, Dalit harassment and sexual harassment were meant for protection but were being misused despite their importance. (File Photo)

Singh said this as he held a massive show of strength in Ayodhya on Tuesday, drawing thousands of supporters and over a thousand SUVs to the city. The ex-WFI chief, who arrived at the Ayodhya airport to a grand welcome, led a cavalcade that moved through the temple town, causing long traffic jams on the third ‘Bada Mangal’ of the month -- a day of major religious significance in the region.

Speaking to the media, he said laws dealing with dowry harassment, Dalit harassment and sexual harassment were meant for protection but were being misused despite their importance. He also urged the government to introduce provisions for double punishment in cases where a person is falsely accused.

“From the sacred land of Ayodhya, I demand that the government should ensure that these laws are not misused. The discussion is not about abolishing the law, but there should be a review to prevent the misuse of laws,” said Singh.

“I have great faith in Lord Hanuman. When allegations were levelled against me on January 18, 2023, I said it was a lie...everything I said turned out to be true,” he said.

“I had faith in the judiciary and express my gratitude. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated. I do not regret what I lost, and what I gained is not insignificant,” he added

Singh said the players who accused him used to call him the “God of wrestling”. “These players used to visit my house. I have also attended their marriages and festivals,” he added.