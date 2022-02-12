Bring free power proposal in first cabinet meet: UP consumer body

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Saturday demanded political parties to put the free power proposal in the very first cabinet meeting after formation of the next government next month.

“Almost all political parties are promising free power to consumers to woo voters but we have seen that political parties often forget their pre-poll promises after they come to power,” parishad president Avdhesh Kumar Vema said.

“We demand the political parties to keep their free power promise by clearing the proposal in the first meeting after forming the government,” he added. He advised the political parties to get the issue examined in advance so that implementation was not delayed on the pretext of examining the issue.

“We will ensure that the political party that comes to power having promised free power to voters is forced to be honest to its pre-poll promise,” Verma said.