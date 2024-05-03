Brought to Amethi by Rajiv Gandhi in 1983, KL Sharma now a Congress candidate

A Congress loyalist and “silent worker”, Kishori Lal Sharma, who has remained associated with Amethi and nurtured the Lok Sabha constituency for nearly 40 years, said he drew his strength from the people and the Gandhi family. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses supporters at the party office before filing of nomination papers by party’s Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma for the Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

“I draw my strength from the people of constituency and the Gandhi family. I will contest the election on the people’s issues,” Sharma said to Hindustan Times.

The Congress has fielded KL Sharma as its candidate from Amethi, once considered the party bastion. Rahul Gandhi, who won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014, is contesting the 2024 poll from the neighbouring Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. He lost the poll to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2019.

After joining active politics, Rajiv Gandhi brought KL Sharma or Kishori (as he is popularly known), to Amethi from Ludhiana, Punjab, in 1983.

On how he will fight the election against Union minister Smriti Irani, who is in the fray in the constituency again, Sharma said. “I have consistently worked for the people here since 1983. So, the people of the constituency will contest the election and reply to the issues raised here.”

A senior party functionary said KL Sharma initially worked in Tiloi, an assembly segment of Amethi, as party coordinator.

Sharma has now risen to the position of Congress candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After Rajiv Gandhi’s death (Rajiv Gandhi won the seat in 1984, 1989 and 1991), he worked with Captain Satish Sharma who won the seat in 1991 (bypoll), 1996 and 1998.

KL Sharma worked as a representative of Sonia Gandhi when she joined politics and became a first- time MP from Amethi in 1999. He became the constituency incharge and MP representative of both Amethi and Rae Bareli when Sonia Gandhi shifted to Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi became the first-time MP from Amethi in 2004.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Amethi on Friday to address party workers before Sharma filed his nomination papers from the constituency. She said she would camp in Amethi from May 6 onwards to the end to campaign for Sharma.