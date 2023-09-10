BSIP to hire young researchers, get new building, equipment in 5 years

The Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) would have a new building with state-of-the-art research equipment over the next five years. BSIP director Mahesh Thakkar, chief guest and chairman Nitin R Kamalkar (second and third from left), releasing second edition of the annual Hindi magazine ‘Puravigyan Smarika’ on BSIP’s 77th foundation day. (HT photo)

“The institute also plans to recruit young scientists so that more quality research could be done,” BSIP director Mahesh Thakkar said on the institute’s 77th foundation day on Sunday.

“BSIP is an institute of young scientists anyway as most of the researchers are under 45 years of age,” he added.

“New building with latest research equipment worth crores over next five years will not only help in giving the exact research output but will make the institute as one of its kind,” Thakkar said.

“From 1946 till now, important research on fossils and archeology has been done in this institute. When the new building comes up, with latest equipment required for important research including carbon dating, micro city etc the research findings would become even better,” he added.

He said the institute is also contributing to creating a Geoheritage Park along with fossils. “Scientists are preparing a Geoheritage Policy which will be submitted to the ministry so that the country’s name could be added to all the Geoheritage Parks of the world and the people here can also get information about archaeology,” he said.

BSIP FOUNDATION DAY

BSIP’s 77th foundation day was celebrated by releasing the second issue of the institute’s flagship Hindi magazine ‘Puravigyan Smarika’.

The foundation day lecture was delivered by chairman of BSIP’s governing body, Nitin R. Kamalkar, who was the chief guest. He spoke on ‘Flood Basalts: A Journey Through the Deccan’ and threw light on flood basalts across the world and compared them to deposits in the Indian Deccan Plateau.

Eminent palaeontologist Ashok Sahni along geologists, scientists, and academicians from other organisations and institutions were present on the occasion.