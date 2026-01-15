BSP to go solo in all polls across country: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Amid rumours of pre-poll alliances, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday said her party will contest all elections across the country, including the 2027 UP Assembly polls, on its own, and would form a government with a full majority in the state. BSP chief Mayawati addresses a press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Learning from past experience, we have come to the conclusion that rather than gaining from the alliance the BSP suffered losses. The party’s vote share also decreased whereas the alliance partner benefited. The Dalit-based vote of the BSP was transferred to the alliance, but their vote was not transferred in return. Majority of the parties want an alliance with the BSP, but we will have to see the interest of the party before opting for alliance,” she said addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her 70th birthday.

She, however, added that in the future, if the party became fully convinced that an alliance partner could effectively transfer its votes -- ”particularly of upper castes ” to the BSP, a positive decision on contesting elections in alliance could be taken, though she said such a situation would take years to materialise.

“Law and order has deteriorated...people have made up their mind to bring BSP to power in UP. The party will mobilise its resources to win the election. My party will work on the ‘sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay’ (welfare of all communities) formula,” she emphasised.

The BSP chief called upon her party cadre to gear up for the UP assembly election and urged people not to be misguided by rival parties. On the occasion, Mayawati released the 21st edition of her travelogue - ‘My Struggle, Ridden Life and BSP Movement’.

Ahead of the crucial 2027 UP assembly polls, Mayawati is trying to woo Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaish and Jat communities supporting the BJP and Muslims/OBCs considered the support base of the SP-Congress alliance.

The BSP chief said during the winter session of the UP Assembly, Brahmin MLAs of the BJP, Congress and SP organised a meeting to express displeasure over their “negligence by the government and in the respective parties.”

“If the BSP forms government in 2027, then all demands of the Brahmin community will be fulfilled. The party will protect the interest of the Kshatriya and Vaish communities as well,” she said.

She also alleged injustice towards Muslims and other communities, while asserting that no communal riots occurred during the BSP rule and that all sections, including Yadavs, were taken care of.

Mayawati said the BSP government had also worked for the welfare of Jat community coming from agrarian background. “The price of cane was increased and the MSP of various crops was increased under the BSP government. Educated and unemployed youths of the community were given jobs, especially in the police force. The Jats should support the BSP in the assembly election,” she emphasised.

Short circuit during press meet, none injured

A brief moment of panic unfolded on Thursday at the press conference addressed by BSP president Mayawati, after smoke filled the room due to a short circuit. No casualties were reported in the incident, party leaders said.

A bulb fused during the press meet, leading to a short circuit in the wiring. “As the wire got burnt, a small amount of smoke spread in the room. There was no fire, and no damage was caused,” they said.

Mayawati left the venue for her residence with her nephew Akash Anand (national convenor of the party) and her brother Anand Kumar (national vice-president of the party).