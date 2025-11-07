BSP to join new govt in Bihar on its own terms: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said her party “will join the new government on its own terms”, while also emphasising that the BSP is aiming to emerge as a “balance of power in Bihar” by increasing its tally in the assembly elections. To win the assembly election, the BSP is working on the Dalit, OBC and Muslim formula,” said Mayawati. (File Photo)

“Learning from past experiences, we have decided to go solo in the Bihar election. The vote of BSP is transferred to the alliance with ease, but in return, our party does not get the vote of the alliance partner,” she said addressing a rally in Bhabhua assembly constituency in Kaimur district of Bihar.

The BSP had joined the Grand United Secular Front (GUSF) in 2020 Bihar assembly election. It had allied with the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Janvadi Party Socialist (JPS). The AIMIM won five assembly seats while BSP bagged one seat.

“The BSP will work for the welfare and uplift of the weaker sections in society, To win the assembly election, the BSP is working on the Dalit, OBC and Muslim formula,” she added.

Slamming the Congress and the BJP, Mayawati said the government of both parties denied reservation benefits to Dalits and OBCs. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced that if his party comes to power at the Centre, it will scrap reservation. He is moving with a copy of the Constitution in public meetings, but the Congress government denied Bharat Ratna to Bhimrao Ambedkar,” she said.

“The BJP government at the centre has denied reservation benefits to the weaker sections. The proposal for reservation in promotion was tabled in the Parliament, but the BJP government has not made an effort to get the proposal passed,” she said.

“The BSP also does not agree with the SC order allowing sub-classification within Scheduled Castes,” added Mayawati.

Raising the issue of employment and migration in Bihar, Mayawati said: “Before the assembly elections, the NDA and INDIA bloc had promised employment with the launch of industry and infrastructure projects. But after forming government both the alliances made no effort on the employment front or to check migration.”

She said a large number of people from Bihar migrate to other states in search of employment but the former are exploited by the governments of other states. “To check migration, the BSP will ensure that people get employment,” said Mayawati.

BSP national convenor Akash Anand also addressed the election rally with Mayawati. He alleged that the BJP and Congress governments were trying to amend the Constitution, and the interests of the weaker sections were not safe under the NDA and INDIA bloc governments. “Both are trying to deny reservation benefits to Dalits,” he alleged.

Anand showcased the development and welfare schemes launched in Uttar Pradesh under the BSP government.