BSP to revive social engineering formula, woo Gen Z in 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

As the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fights for survival in state politics, its national president Mayawati on Thursday made it clear the party will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the social engineering formula—a blend of Dalit and upper caste support—that enabled the party to form a majority government in the state in 2007. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati chairs a party meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The party will also aim to win the support of Gen Z to regain lost ground in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, she said.

Mayawati will launch her assembly poll campaign on December 6, the death anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar by addressing a rally at the Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Memorial in Lucknow.

She was addressing party leaders and office bearers in a meeting at the BSP state unit office in Lucknow to review assembly poll preparations.

“The BSP will also work to win the support of Gen Z by raising the issues of unemployment, question paper leaks, poverty, corruption and unaccountability at every level of government,” Mayawati said.

“At the root of these issues lies the absence of a truly reliable, free, fair and accountable electoral system. This has long been a primary concern for the BSP—a central focus of its ongoing struggle since the era of Congress-led governments,” she said.

Party workers should gear up for the formation of a BSP government in Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time, she said.

She said the BSP had raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, specifically pointing to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as a tool to compromise free and fair elections.

“It drew the ire of rival political parties, but today a large section of the people are raising questions about the fairness of the EVM-based election system and are demanding a return to the traditional ballot paper method. It is also well-known that the Congress also has a history of involvement in electoral malpractices,” Mayawati said.

Claiming growing public enthusiasm for the BSP, Mayawati said it is well known both across the country and in Uttar Pradesh that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are primarily responsible for denying the welfare of the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ by failing to implement the rights guaranteed to the weaker sections in the Constitution. The present BJP government is also responsible for exploitation of Dalit and OBCs, she alleged.

The interests of Dalits, tribals, OBC, Muslims, other religious minorities, as well as the exploited and oppressed poor, labourers, farmers, small-scale traders, women, the youth and working class were safe with the BSP, during whose four governments in Uttar Pradesh the rule of law was established, she said.

“The people want the BSP model of ‘good governance’ and their expectation must be fulfilled in the 2027 assembly election,” she said.

The assembly election is critical for Dalits and OBCs as well as for the poor and oppressed sections within the upper-caste communities, she said.

“There is a general consensus that a firm and decisive government can be formed under the BSP. The BSP must fully live up to the expectations of the people by mobilising its resources in the assembly election,” she said.