ISL 13: Mohun Bagan quell Odisha FC fight and stay on top

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will go into the international break at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings after quelling a spirited show from Odisha FC at Salt Lake stadium here on Thursday. Twice Mohun Bagan nosed ahead, twice Odisha FC equalised but when Lee Irwin fired a first-time effort in the 87th minute, it was too late for another comeback. After five rounds, Mohun Bagan have 12 points from four wins. NorthEast United, who beat Churchill Brothers 2-0 in the day’s earlier match, are second on 11 points from as many. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Edge Odisha FC in Five-Goal Thriller at Salt Lake, go top of the table (ISL)

Between them, Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC had 18 attempts on target. Ten of them came in the first half which, incredibly, ended goalless. That was as much due to Hrithik Tiwari and Vishal Kaith being excellent in goal as it was due to Mohun Bagan’s poor finishing. When the goalies conceded, it was within five minutes of each other. Twice.

Dejan Drazic got the first of his two goals early in the 47th minute but Mahmoud Eid pulled Odisha level. When Drazic scored again in the 74th with his knees Mohun Bagan thought they had done enough to get full points. Only for Everton to bend one at the far corner after Mehtab Singh’s clearance hit Abhishek Tekcham and fell kindly for the big Brazilian striker. As they had done from kick-off, Mohun Bagan pressed on and Irwin made the most of a poor clearance from substitute Subham Bhattacharya.

All Mohun Bagan goals had Anirudh Thapa contributing. Used as part of the double pivot in midfield and not played further up like he had against Punjab FC, Thapa showed his passing range and the ability to ghost into the box like he had done against Uruguay almost a month ago. For the first goal, Thapa, dropping into the half-space on the right, took a ball from Manvir Singh and played Drazic on. The Serb sent Stephen Eze the wrong way and curled a shot past Tiwari.

For Drazic’s second, it was the combination play from Tekcham Manvir and Thapa that reached Lallianzuala Chhangte. Showing sparks of old form, Chhangte beat Bhattacharya and Drazic kneed home the delivery. For the third goal, Thapa headed Subhasish Bose’s delivery which Bhattacharya couldn’t clear. Back in the India team, Thapa, 28, has shown the kind of consistency he was known for during his time at Chennaiyin FC.

Tiwari was called into action in the first minute when he saved Irwin’s attempt and kept busy for the first half. By the 22nd minute, Mohun Bagan had five chances and four corner-kicks with Tiwari denying Samir Zeljkovic, Manvir, and Liston Colaco who was given his first start of the season. With greater efficiency, Mohun Bagan could have taken early control. “One of these days, it will again be like the game against NorthEast” said head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis in the flash interview after the 3-2 win. The Greek coach was referring to Mohun Bagan’s only defeat in ISL13 when they paid for a string of missed chances.

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Tiwari made seven saves in the first half but most of the efforts were too close for the goalkeeper to miss. Drazic’s long-ranger and a Mehtab Singh piledriver though weren’t. Manvir also scuffed two chances, one of them an attempt to lob Tiwari going off target after he had tied his run well to meet Zeljkovic’s pass over the Odisha backline. Colaco drive in once and hit the upright.

Odisha FC showed they could be dangerous on the break with Jeremy Zohminglua testing Kaith with a looping shot and Everton with a header that produced a reflex save. It was by hitting in the break that they equalised for the first time: Eid sliding in to knock home Nihal Sudeesh’s pass after Giorgi Aburjania found the right wingback. Odisha hit back again with a bit of luck but as Mohun Bagan kept threatening --- the home team had 22 attempts on goal by the 72nd minute --- they ran out of gas. They are without after games but for most of the night looked good to get at least a point.