Actress and model Kimmarie Johnson, known for her appearances in Beverly Hills, 90210 and the 2000 film Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died at the age of 50. She passed away on November 4 at her Los Angeles home after suffering a heart-related medical emergency. Actress Kimmarie Johnson, known for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where’s My Car?, has died at 50 after a heart emergency. (Dude where's my car)

Johnson's niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ that the actress experienced a “heart event” on October 27 and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with a “heart aneurysm condition”, according to Scott.

She died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, November 4, after her heart stopped beating. News of her death was reported on November 5.

Kimmarie Johnson's acting career and film appearances Born and raised in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, Johnson first gained attention through beauty pageants before moving to California to pursue acting.

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She was crowned Miss Pennsylvania USA in 1992 and represented the state at the Miss USA pageant in 1993, where she finished among the top five.

Johnson began working in television and films in the late 1990s. She appeared in the popular teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and later featured alongside Pamela Anderson in the action-comedy series V.I.P.

Her film credits included the 2000 comedy Dude, Where’s My Car?, starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott. She also appeared in Spanish Fly, Shadow Fury, Gang Warz, Legacy and The Summer of Massacre.

Kimmarie Johnson stepped away from acting to raise her son In 2003, Johnson took a break from acting after welcoming her son, Cameron Nino. She later moved towards business and beauty, launching her skincare brand, SkinGlow by Kimmarie, in 2011.

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She spoke about the business in an interview with Voyage LA last year, explaining why the brand was important to her.

"I'm proud of SkinGlow by Kimmarie because it enables me to speak with women of all [walks] concerning health," she said.

"Outer appearance is important as well, so it's good that we put our best face forward. It is a preventative skincare that has Ori Shea leading as the best UVB ray inhibitors. A coffee detox scrub, oatmeal cookie soap and Marula oil."

Johnson continued working as a model in recent years and stayed connected to the entertainment industry. She is survived by her son, Cameron Nino.