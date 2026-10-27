Susan Saint James, Emmy-winning star of Kate & Allie, dies at 80 after battling pancreatic cancer
Susan Saint James, known for McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie, has died at age 80, her family and representative confirmed.
Susan Saint James, recognized for her acclaimed performances in the television series McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie, has passed away at the age of 80.
The actress's family and official representative have confirmed to People magazine that Saint James died on Monday. She had been previously diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The Hollywood Reporter has similarly verified the confirmation of Saint James' death.
Susan Saint James issues statement
In a statement provided to PEOPLE, her family describes Saint James as “someone who was generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.”
"She never met a stranger. Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the shoe store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story. Her defining act: weeks after losing her youngest son, Teddy, in the November 28, 2004 plane crash, she delivered his eulogy as a note to each of her other children and her husband, giving them words to heal. Even in the deepest grief of her life, she put everyone else first. Days after the crash she sat with Tim Russert to thank the people who had reached out and to tell them the family was okay.”
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“She brought that same fire and positivity to everything that followed, and never lost it."
She is survived by her husband, Dick Ebersol, her four children–Sunshine Lucas, Harmony Lucas, Charlie Ebersol and Willie Ebersol–her seven grandchildren; her sister, Mary Mercedes Dewey, as well as her beloved service dog, Lola.
Susan Saint James's career
Susan achieved prominence through her earlier role as Sally McMillan in the Emmy-nominated television series McMillan & Wife, which featured Rock Hudson as her co-star.
This program comprised 40 episodes and aired between 1971 and 1977.
Later, she took on a leading role in the sitcom Kate & Allie, where she portrayed the main character, Kate McArdle, performing alongside Jane Curtin.
The program ran for six seasons spanning 1984 to 1989 and established itself as one of her most significant career achievements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More