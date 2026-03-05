James D McMillan: 5 things to know about Wisconsin man killed in Texas shootout

James Douglas McMillan, from Wisconsin , was killed in a shootout in Texas on Wednesday after he fled through a border patrol checkpoint and led officers on a vehicle chase. Videos of the incident from near El Paso were shared on social media .

The incident took place around 10:30 am at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint in the Big Bend Sector, which lies between El Paso and Van Horn, and is known to be a remote area.

Information about McMillan was shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Here's all you need to know about McMillan.

James Douglas McMillan: 5 things to know James Douglas McMillan was 33 years old, and hailed from Greenfield, Wisconsin. He reportedly fled from the checkpoint after a Border Patrol drug K-9 alerted to the vehicle and officials had asked him to pull over for a secondary search. McMillan opened fire out of the window at DPS troopers, other law enforcement authorities, and civilian vehicles, during the ensuing car chase, as per DPS. “As law enforcement returned fire, DPS Troopers performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver and successfully stopped the suspect vehicle,” a statement from them read. He barricaded himself in the vehicle, eventually turning the gun towards officers, prompting them to return fire and killing McMillan. McMillan was reportedly driving a vehicle stolen in Arizona, and Texas Rangers are probing the shooting with help from the FBI and UBSP. No other enforcement officials or civilians were hurt in the shootout. The Texas DPS released a statement, saying “On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at around 10:30 a.m. CT, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) pilots were called to assist in a high-speed pursuit involving a vehicle that fled a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) checkpoint along I-10 in Sierra Blanca. The initial investigation shows the suspect driver – who is now identified as James Douglas McMillan, 33, of Greenfield, Wis. – took off from the checkpoint after a USBP Drug K-9 alerted to the vehicle and agents directed McMillan to pull over for a secondary search.”

They added “During the pursuit, McMillan – the only person in the vehicle – began shooting out the window at DPS Troopers, other responding law enforcement from the Culberson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Hudspeth Co. Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) and indiscriminately at civilian vehicles. As law enforcement returned fire, DPS Troopers performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver and successfully stopped the suspect vehicle. McMillan barricaded himself in his vehicle and eventually pointed his weapon towards officers – officers then discharged their weapons. He was then shot and killed by law enforcement. No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured.”

The statement continued “The continued investigation shows the vehicle McMillan was driving was reported stolen out of Arizona. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and USBP. No additional information is available at this time. While there is no further threat to the community, drivers are asked to avoid I-10 near Kent as traffic is being impacted while investigators remain on the scene.”