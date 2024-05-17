BSP’s victory assured in Lok Sabha polls: Sarwar Malik

Enthusiasm among people shows that BSP’s win is assured in Lok Sabha polls, said Bahujan Samaj Party’s Lucknow Lok Sabha seat candidate Sarwar Malik while taking out a roadshow in Lucknow on Thursday. BSP candidate Sarwar Malik holding a roadshow in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Reaching out to people in multiple localities, Malik’s roadshow started from Shia PG College, Khadra and passed through Pucca Pul, Bada Imambara, Chhota Imambara, Hussainabad, Tahseenganj, Koneshwar Chauraha, Charak Chauraha, Nakkhas Haiderganj, Aishbagh, Hussainganj, Burlington, Hazratganj Chauraha, and Janpath Market.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We covered almost all the localities and the road show concluded at Parivartan Chowk,” said a BSP worker. He said that people of Lucknow extended warm welcome as the roadshow moved on the streets of Lucknow. He said people raised slogans of Jai Bheem and assured of their vote and support.

“Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, I can say that our victory is assured. Now we have to convert this win into a huge victory margin,” said Malik.

“My effort is to reach every corner of Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency by the end of the campaign. But if any place is left out, I will try to visit there soon after the victory. Therefore, do not be disappointed and on May 20, support the party,” Malik said.

During this roadshow, Naushad Ali, former MLC and Lucknow division incharge of BSP, Shailendra Gautam, district president Lucknow BSP, Shaheen Bano, former mayor candidate, Harish Sailani, Dinesh Pal, Durgesh Balmiki, metropolitan general secretary Lucknow BSP, Rakesh Gautam, Brajesh Chaudhary, Rakesh Jaiswal, Shakeel Khan, district treasurer and all BSP leaders, officers, workers and supporters participated.