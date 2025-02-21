Budget dedicated to Sanatan culture, welfare, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the state budget for 2025-26 is dedicated to the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth, and women in alignment with the concept of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” (happiness of all). Paying tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Yogi Adityanath said, “The state government is constructing an Ambedkar memorial and culture center in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Welfare of the deprived communities is the theme of the budget and it is dedicated to the Sanatan culture, he said.

Noting that the budget has been tabled on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav year of the Constitution as well as Uttar Pradesh, he said, “We have completed 75 years of a spectacular journey and the budget is important for preparing the road map for the coming 25 years.”

Paying tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Yogi Adityanath said, “The state government is constructing an Ambedkar memorial and culture center in Lucknow. The state government is working for the empowerment of the weaker sections”.

“Taking the Prime Minister’s 5 Ts of Trade, Tourism, Technology, Tradition and Talent as a mantra, the new Uttar Pradesh is today being recognized as an economic power house. Today, Uttar Pradesh has risen above the BIMARU state status and has become a revenue surplus state,” he said.

“The state’s biggest budget is of ₹8,08,736.06 crore and its size has increased by 9.8% as compared to the budget of the year 2024-25. The budget reflects the double engine government’s commitment to expand the economy of U.P,” he said.

The fiscal deficit of the state is 2.97% of the Gross State Domestic Product, which is less than the limit of 3.5% set by the Reserve Bank of India in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. The NITI Aayog, in its report regarding the fiscal condition of states, has termed Uttar Pradesh as a front-runner state, the chief minister said.

The budget showcases the strength of Uttar Pradesh and the government has proposed ₹2,25,561.49 crore for capital expenditure, he said. The fund will be spent on infrastructure, it will create more jobs and strengthen the economy of the state, he added.

“In 2016-17, U.P’s economy was in sixth place in the country, today it is in second place. We have eliminated revenue leakage with the use of technology. New means of revenue collection have been implemented and the steps taken to collect revenue have been appreciated across the country,” he said.

He also said the BJP government has succeeded in controlling the rate of unemployment.

“Employment opportunities have increased in the state and new jobs have been created in the last eight years,” he added.

“Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore in the last eight years. Investment proposals worth ₹15 lakh crore have been implemented and 60 lakh job opportunities have been created,” he further said.

A provision of ₹28, 478. 34 crore for new projects and schemes has been made in the budget.

He also said 22% of the budget has been marked for infrastructure development and funds have been allocated for the construction of four new expressways-- Greenfield expressway from Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway, Vindhya Expressway connecting Ganga Expressway with, expansion of Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut with Haridwar and the Bundelkhand Rewa Expressway.

To ease the movement of traffic in Prayagraj, funds have been allocated for the construction of the two new bridges parallel to Shastri Bridge and the Signature Bridge, he said.

Stating that respecting faith is also important along with economic development, he said the successful organisation of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has given a boost to the state GDP.

“The state government has allotted ₹150 crore for the development of tourism facilities in Ayodhya and ₹100 crore for Mathura. ₹150 crore has been marked for the purchase of land and construction of Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Mathura Vrindavan Corridor,” he said.

He also said ₹200 crore has been allocated for purchase and construction of land for the development of Parikrama Path and public facilities in Mirzapur.

A provision of ₹100 crore has been made for the development of tourism infrastructure facilities in Naimisharanya, he said, adding that ₹100 crore for the establishment of a Vedic Science Center and ₹50 crore is proposed for tourism infrastructure facilities in Chitrakoot.

The chief minister also said: “13% of the budget has been allocated for education, 11% for agriculture and 6% for the medical sector. Cancer Day Care Center will be set up in all the districts. Around 6 crore people have been lifted above poverty in UP and ₹250 crore is proposed for the Zero Poverty Campaign.”

He said the Sardar Vallabhai Patel District Economic Zone will be established on PPP model on 100 acres in each district. Besides, 10 Sant Kabir textile parks and two Sant Ravidas leather industry parks will be established on PPP model.

Libraries will be established in urban areas to mark the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The government has decided to establish a seed park in the name of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he said. Canteens and rest houses will be established in the name of Mata Shabri. Food will be provided here at subsidised rates.

The state government has allotted ₹400 crore for ‘Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Scheme’ to provide scooties on the basis of eligibility to meritorious girl students pursuing higher education. Similarly, hostels for working women will be built in the name of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar in seven districts -- Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi and Agra, he said.

The Ayushman health cover of ₹5 lakh has been provided to all contract personnel including homeguards, PRD (Prantiya Raksha Dal), gram chowkidar, shiksha mitra, basic education department instructor, Asha workers, anganwadi workers, ANM and sanitation workers under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, he added.

Convention centres will be constructed in all divisional headquarters, he said, adding that Utsav Bhavan for marriage celebrations and other social events will be constructed in gram panchayats.

The minimum remuneration payable to personnel working on the basis of outsourcing will be increased from ₹16,000 per month to ₹20,000 per month, the chief minister said.

A non-profit organisation, Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation, will be formed to make the outsourcing process well-planned and transparent, the chief minister said.