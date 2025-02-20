UP Budget 2025 aligns with Sanatan culture, aims for social equity: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state Budget 2025-26 is in alignment with the principles of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' and dedicated to India's Sanatan culture. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the state Budget 2025-26 is in alignment with the principles of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' and dedicated to India's Sanatan culture.(ANI )

The Budget for FY26 holds great significance as it marks the Amrit Mahotsav of the implementation of the Indian Constitution and the establishment of Uttar Pradesh in January 1950, he said while addressing a press conference after the presentation of the Budget.

"This Budget of 2025-26 embodies the concept of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (may all be happy), which is dedicated to the Sanatan culture of India.

"It focuses on the upliftment of youth, women, and farmers, with a clear vision inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority for the deprived sections of the society," said Adityanath.

Yogi also paid tribute to B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"With a glorious 75-year journey, this is a crucial Budget that lays the roadmap for the state's future, outlining plans for the next 25 years," he added.

"On this occasion, I humbly pay my respects to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. In his name, our double-engine government is establishing the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Center in Lucknow. This center will serve as a beacon to promote the principles of prioritizing the deprived, as laid out in the Constitution," he said.

The Chief Minister outlined that the newly established center will be a key institution for advancing Ambedkar's thoughts and creating a platform for implementing the constitutional spirit in Uttar Pradesh.

He further said that the 2025-26 Budget is crafted with these ideals in mind, setting the stage for the state's future growth with a focus on social equity and empowerment.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday tabled a ₹8,08,736-crore Budget for 2025-26.