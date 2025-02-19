Delhi Police team probing fraud case detained by Uttar Pradesh Police, released after apology

A police operation in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur took an unexpected turn when the UP police detained a team of Delhi police personnel. The team had gone there on Tuesday to arrest two constables in connection with a ₹1.5 crore fraud case. UP police detain Delhi Police team that arrived to arrest two constables in a fraud case. (Representative image)

The police team had arrived in Lalitpur to arrest three people, including two local policemen, without a written order or official permission from the UP police, officials told NDTV.

Dressed in casual clothes and carrying weapons, the Delhi Police team arrived in a private vehicle. Without informing local authorities, they entered the Lalitpur police station and later arrested two policemen, Vishwajeet and Sachin Awasthi, from their government quarters, along with the third accused, Bikki Raja, from his home, the report added.

After learning about the arrests, the Lalitpur police stopped the Delhi team on their way back. A heated exchange ensued before the team, including police inspector Darshan Singh, was detained.

They were questioned the entire day and released only after apologising, the report added quoting officials.

“The Delhi police team came to arrest one of our constables in a fraud case, but they did not follow protocol and arrived without informing us,” the report quoted senior UP police official as saying.

“We found that Ankit Jain, who tipped off the Delhi police, has a sister who started a company where one of the accused, Sachin’s brother Vishwajeet, is a partner. There was a financial dispute between them. We are conducting further investigations,” he added.

Haryana Police vs Rajasthan Police

In October 2024, a video of a heated argument between a female cop from Haryana and the conductor of a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus went viral on social media. The dispute began after the woman refused to pay for the bus ticket, and the conductor asked her to deboard the vehicle.

The viral video sparked a social media debate, leading to fines being imposed on several Haryana and Rajasthan roadways buses following the incident.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Haryana Police fined over 50 RSRTC buses operating on major routes, including Gurugram and Faridabad. In response, Rajasthan Police issued penalties to 26 Haryana roadways buses on their routes.