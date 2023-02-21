Budget session: U.P. assembly condoles demise of Kol, Tripathi and others

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after mourning the death of its sitting member Rahul Prakash Kol, former speaker and former West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi along with 15 other former members of the house.

Kol, 40, died while undergoing treatment for cancer in Mumbai on February 2. Kol was sitting MLA of the Apna Dal (S). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath moved the condolence motion mourning the death of Kol, Tripathi and 15 other former members.

He said Kol was active in politics from his student days and was first elected to the house in 2017 assembly election. Yogi was re-elected in 2022. The CM said Kol was a courteous and dedicated leader of the people and in his death the state has lost a young and accomplished leader.

Yogi said Tripathi (88), who died on February 8, was elected as a Janata Party MLA in 1977 and was re-elected as BJP MLA in 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996 and 2002 from Prayagraj. Tripathi was elected state legislative assembly’s speaker unopposed in 1991, 1997 and 2002.

He remained West Bengal governor from July 2014 to July 2019 and was also given additional charge as governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram as well. Samajwadi Party chief and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav associated him with the feelings of the leader of the house.

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana said he would convey the feelings of the house to the grieved families. Mahana asked the members to observe a two-minute silence and adjourned the house for the day. As there was some disturbance in the house due to use of mobile phone by a member, the speaker said the members should be cautious and such an act should be condemned.

Others who spoke on the motion included Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel, RLD leader Rajpal Singh Baliyan, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh.