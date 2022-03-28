Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BULANDSHAHR CUSTODIAL DEATH: HC seeks additional CS’s affidavit on action taken
lucknow news

BULANDSHAHR CUSTODIAL DEATH: HC seeks additional CS’s affidavit on action taken

The court directed that the affidavit should clarify the actions taken against the officers responsible in the case.
It has fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing in the case. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
It has fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing in the case. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 10:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court has asked the additional chief secretary (home) of Uttar Pradesh government to file his personal affidavit disclosing steps taken by the government following submission of a judicial inquiry report in the Bulandshahr custodial death case.

The court also directed that the affidavit should explain the action taken against officers found responsible in the case.

Somdutt alias Sonu Bairagi had died in Khurja Nagar police station, in Bulandshahar district, in the intervening night of December 11/12, 2020 after he was arrested under section 366 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code.

The court bench, comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rajnish Kumar, passed the order after going through the report of the judicial inquiry conducted in the case.

The judicial inquiry report was forwarded to the additional chief secretary (home) by the Bulandshahr district magistrate on January 18, 2022

The mother of the custodial death victim had moved the court, alleging that her son was subjected to torture and then murdered, as he had contracted inter-caste marriage.

Hearing the case on March 25, 2022, the court observed, “Custodial death is a serious matter, particularly when the allegations are found true in the judicial enquiry, and police personnel are responsible for the death of the victim. It is, otherwise, on record that no post mortem was conducted and the body was cremated by police personnel.”

“In matters of this kind, we expect the higher officers to be sensitive to the deprivation of liberty and to immediately take appropriate action, as is warranted in law. We are not convinced with the version of the state that it is a case of suicide by the victim, as the judicial enquiry has come to a different conclusion. Appropriate report ought to have been lodged under Section 154 and investigation ought to have progressed. Claim for payment of compensation also ought to have been considered,” the court added.

Since no such action was taken so far, the court has called upon the additional chief secretary (home) to examine the matter on priority and file his personal affidavit.

It has fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out