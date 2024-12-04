Menu Explore
Bundelkhand Univ to launch ‘Defence Hour’ to inspire careers in defence

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Dec 04, 2024 09:38 PM IST

Bundelkhand University in Jhansi has announced the launch of a unique “Defence Hour” initiative, designed to educate students about the defence sector and instill values of national service, discipline, and leadership.

The decision was made during a key meeting chaired by vice-chancellor professor Mukesh Pandey (Sourced)
The decision was made during a key meeting chaired by vice-chancellor professor Mukesh Pandey, with the participation of top university officials and defence experts. The initiative, unanimously endorsed, aims to guide students interested in a career in defence services.

Set to run monthly, the “Defence Hour” will feature inspiring sessions led by military veterans, including the celebrated Kargil warrior, Parikshit. The initiative will kick off on December 16, 2024, coinciding with Vijay Diwas. Gunjan Saxena, popularly known as the Kargil girl and a former Flight Lieutenant of the Indian Air Force, will serve as the chief guest.

“This initiative will inspire students to pursue a career in the defence sector,” said Pandey. “Through Defence Hour, we aim to acquaint students with the principles of national service, discipline, and leadership, nurturing them for the service of the nation.”

