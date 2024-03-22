Bungling of funds: CBI court sentences ex-Rly man to 5 yrs

A former fitter in the office of senior divisional mechanical engineer (C&W), Northeastern Railway, DRM Office, Varanasi, was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Lucknow court on Friday, said senior CBI officials. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said that the court also slapped a fine of ₹55,000 in a 14-year-old case related to causing loss to the Railways. The sentence was pronounced by the special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, Lucknow.

The CBI had registered the case against the fitter PK Dutta on December 8, 2007, on the allegations that during January 2006 to June 2007, then Fitter Grade-1 entered into a criminal conspiracy with other accused people and fraudulently prepared and passed fake and forged bills of vehicle repairs submitted in the name of M/s Wintech Engineering and M/s New Tech Enterprises. Thus, the accused allegedly caused the wrongful loss of ₹20,29,224 to the Railways along with corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

After investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet against Dutta on January 27, 2009, while the charges were framed against him on January 16, 2012. The trial file against an absconding accused has been separated with effect from January 18, 2024. Dutta was convicted on March 18, 2024, while pronouncement of sentence had been fixed for Friday.