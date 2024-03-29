Bus driver, conductor held for chopping off passenger’s ear

LUCKNOW: The driver and conductor of a UPSRTC bus and their aides were arrested here on Thursday for assaulting a passenger and chopping off his ear. The victim told the police that the fight started on an issue related to seat after which the driver, conductor and their supporters thrashed him me and also tore off his ear.

The incident took place on Wednesday after which the Wazirganj police registered an FIR under relevant sections against the driver, conductor and their supporters on a complaint given by the victim Kuldeep. Subsequently, they arrested the driver Sharan Mishra and conductor Mohd. Riyaz.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The passenger, Kuldeep Yadav, 27, a Sitapur resident told the police that he had boarded the bus (number UP34T9813) from Kaisarbagh depot for Biswa in Sitapur. “The fight started on an issue related to seat after which the driver, conductor and their supporters thrashed me and also tore off my ear. I also sustained other injuries and lost my gold key and cash of ₹19600 during the assault. They also tried to run me over with the bus. However, I somehow escaped and saved myself,” he said.

“The operator has been routed off with immediate effect and instructions have been given to him to provide clarification within 24 hours,” said Arvind Kumar, assistant regional manager (ARM), Kaiserbagh .

The ARM said that as per the probe, the passenger wanted to take a ticket for a long distance at a low fare. Later, he made some provocative statements which led to a scuffle between him and those on the bus.