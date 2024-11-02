Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pratapgarh: Cab driver found murdered; vehicle missing

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 03, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Reportedly, local residents found the body early Saturday and alerted the police. Documents recovered from the scene identified the victim as Mohd Zafar, 30, from Ayodhya. Zafar’s family shared that he lived in Lucknow and worked as a cab driver.

A cab driver was found murdered on the roadside in Pratapgarh’s Dehat Kotwali area on Saturday morning, with his vehicle missing from the scene, leading police to suspect robbery as the motive. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and the victim’s family has been notified.

Investigation indicated that three individuals had booked his cab from Lucknow to Pratapgarh late Friday night. (For representation)
Investigation indicated that three individuals had booked his cab from Lucknow to Pratapgarh late Friday night. (For representation)

Reportedly, local residents found the body early Saturday and alerted the police. Documents recovered from the scene identified the victim as Mohd Zafar, 30, from Ayodhya. Zafar’s family shared that he lived in Lucknow and worked as a cab driver. Further investigation indicated that three individuals had booked his cab from Lucknow to Pratapgarh late Friday night.

Senior police officers and a forensic team also inspected the site for evidence. Authorities have since initiated a manhunt for the missing vehicle and are focusing on identifying the individuals who booked Zafar’s cab. The body has been sent for autopsy, and investigations are ongoing.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //