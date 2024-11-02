Pratapgarh: Cab driver found murdered; vehicle missing

A cab driver was found murdered on the roadside in Pratapgarh’s Dehat Kotwali area on Saturday morning, with his vehicle missing from the scene, leading police to suspect robbery as the motive. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and the victim’s family has been notified. Investigation indicated that three individuals had booked his cab from Lucknow to Pratapgarh late Friday night. (For representation)

Reportedly, local residents found the body early Saturday and alerted the police. Documents recovered from the scene identified the victim as Mohd Zafar, 30, from Ayodhya. Zafar’s family shared that he lived in Lucknow and worked as a cab driver. Further investigation indicated that three individuals had booked his cab from Lucknow to Pratapgarh late Friday night.

Senior police officers and a forensic team also inspected the site for evidence. Authorities have since initiated a manhunt for the missing vehicle and are focusing on identifying the individuals who booked Zafar’s cab. The body has been sent for autopsy, and investigations are ongoing.