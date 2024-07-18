Cabinet nod to Lift and Escalator Rules: Registration, annual maintenance, auto rescue device a must now

: Uttar Pradesh’s urban development and energy minister A.K. Sharma on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet had approved the Lift and Escalator Rules-2024 on Tuesday, with a focus on the safety of citizens during accidents in lifts and escalators in multistorey buildings and establishments in urban areas. (For representation)

Previously, the U.P. Lift and Escalator Act-2024, which addresses the manufacturing, construction, quality, inherent safety features, installation, operation, and maintenance of lifts and escalators, was passed by the Legislature on February 26, 2024.

Under Section 19 of this Act, rules were promulgated for the operation, maintenance of machinery, equipment, etc., of lifts and escalators. Sharma stated that lifts and escalators could not be installed on any premises without registration. For this, an online application must be made for registration. After the installation and commissioning of a lift or escalator is complete, an online registration must be done with the director of electrical safety by paying the prescribed fee.

The validity period of such a registration will be determined by the manufacturer of the lift or escalator. If any changes are to be made to an installed lift or escalator, new registration will be mandatory. Additionally, online registration for any existing lifts or escalators on any premises in the state must be completed within six months.

He mentioned that the rules also require annual maintenance agencies to register online with the director of electrical safety. According to the rules, an automatic rescue device must be installed in lifts to ensure the safety of people trapped inside in case of a power outage or malfunction.

Owners of public premises must appoint an operator to manage the lift or escalator, and sufficiently qualified and trained technical staff must be deployed for annual maintenance contracts (AMC).