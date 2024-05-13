Three have narrow escape after lift malfunctions at Paras Tierea again

Three people -- two delivery executives and an elderly resident of Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137, Noida -- had a narrow escape after a lift at the society malfunctioned on Sunday night and shot upwards, coming to a crashing halt on the 25th floor of Tower 25,senior police officers saidon Monday. The three people were going from the eighth floor to the ground floor when it suddenly reversed direction with a jerk and shot upwards to the top floor, where came to a crashing halt on 25th floor. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to police, the three were going from the eighth floor to the ground floor when it suddenly reversed direction with a jerk and shot upwards to the top floor, where came to a crashing halt. Residents said a security guard tried opening the doors from outside but they were jammed. The two delivery executives inside the life somehow managed to force open the doors and rescue the elderly occupant as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This is the same high-rise society where a woman resident lost her life after a lift malfunctioned and went into a free fall last year.

After Sunday’s incident, residents have filed a police complaint against the apartment owners’ association (AOA) members, alleging negligence in the upkeep of the lift.

The AOA members have in turn filed a police complaint against the company that maintains the lift. The AOA members said the lift is serviced every month. Police said they are reviewing both complaints and will register a case after a preliminary inquiry.

“Three people, including a tenant and two delivery executives, were coming down from the eighth floor in the lift when it suddenly malfunctioned and reversed direction to reach the top floor at speed after a sudden jerk,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

“When the lift stopped on the 25th floor, the delivery executives forcefully opened the lift doors and rescued the elderly man identified as Munna Lal, a resident of Tower 25,” said Vineet Rana, station house officer, Sector 142, said.

“By the time police received information from residents, the delivery executives had left the spot and they couldn’t be identified, said Rana, adding that no FIR has been registered in the case as yet.

“We have received two complaints -- one from the residents against the AOA and one from the AOA against the lift company. The person who was in the lift has not submitted a complaint in the matter. We are taking statements from those involved and will accordingly register an FIR,” said Rana.

“The lift has been closed for emergency repairs due to safety reasons and it will be fully operational by Tuesday,” said Ramesh Gautam, president, Paras Tierea AOA.

On August 3, 2023, 73-year-old Sushila Devi, a resident of Paras Tierea society, had taken the lift in Tower 24 to go from her residence on the eighth floor to the second floor, when the lift allegedly malfunctioned and plummeted to the ground, leading to the woman’s death.