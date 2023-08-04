Noida woman killed in elevator mishap, residents demand much delayed Lift Act

On Thursday, a 73-year-old woman resident of Paras Tierea society in Sector 137 became the latest casualty of an elevator mishap after she got into it from the eighth floor and it fell to the ground as the lift cable allegedly snapped. In July last year, a woman was injured after a lift had a free fall at Supertech Supernova housing in Sector 94. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Before that, in April this year, nine people were injured after an elevator at a hotel in Noida plummeted from the third floor to the basement of the building. In July last year, a woman was injured after a lift had a free fall at Supertech Supernova housing in Sector 94.

Despite these numerous mishaps, a petition pending before the Allahabad high court on the matter, and the residents clamouring for regulation to ensure safety of high-rise dwellers, the Uttar Pradesh government has kept delaying the notification of the Lift and Elevators Act.

Residents say In the absence of the Act, developers install poor quality lifts, which do not have automatic rescue device. Often, there is no service lift nor monitoring by local authorities.

On average, 40-50 cases of minor lift failures are reported in Noida and Greater Noida, where at least 1,200 apartment complexes are located.

In at least 200 housing complexes, which are partially completed and occupied, lift accidents go unreported in the absence of an adequate regulation mechanism and complaint reddressal system, said residents.

“Lift failure issues are a common feature in our housing society as one out of three lifts in our 24 storey housing complex do not function at any given point of time. And the other two lifts keep experiencing glitches almost daily. Issues such as minor free fall, jerks, and stalling keep happening. At times, we have to use the stairs from the 24th floor,” said Poonam Kumar, an apartment owner of Supertech Romano in Sector 118.

In 2019, then Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajive Kumar during his visit to Noida authority office had assured residents that an effective law will be introduced to govern lift installation and maintenance, besides fixing accountability in case of a fatal accident.But nothing has happened till date, said residents.

In fact, the petition before the Allahabad high court in this matter was filed by Alok Kumar, president of the Federation of Apartment Owners Association of Ghaziabad. It was after this that the state government in November 2018 prepared a draft of Lift and Elevators Act, which remains to be approved by the state cabinet, said officials.

“For the past five years, since the draft was prepared by the public works department, the government has not tabled it nor approved it. We fail to understand why the government is treating this issue, concerning the safety of lakhs of apartment owners, so lightly and carelessly. If the Act is notified, the local authorities can fix onus, act against the guilty and improve services in hundreds of high-rises,” said Alok Kumar, the petitioner in the case before the high court

Apartment owners of Noida and Greater Noida on June 25 this year met chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and demanded that the government notify the Act, because in its absence, the existing rules do not have clear guidelines on installation of lift or elevators, their proper maintenance or quality checks, besides fixing accountability in the case of a fatal accident.

Following Thursday’s fatal mishap, the apartment owners from Paras Tierea met Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M and demanded action against the guilty in the case as the accident happened due to the negligence of the lift maintenance agency that reports to apartment owners association (AOA).

But they did not get a satisfactory answer to their grievance from the Noida authority as to who is responsible for the poor maintenance of the lift.

“The responsibility in this case lies with the AOA that takes care of the society maintenance under the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act, 2010, as the building is old and handed over to apartment owners for maintenance. The Noida authority do not have a direct role in this but we have directed the staff to look into it,” said Lokesh M.

On being asked who then has the responsibility -- the AOA, developer or the maintenance agency -- he said, “We will look into the issue of Lift Act and take appropriate step in consultation with the state government.”

The Noida authority chief architect and town planner Mohamad Ishtiyaq said they do not have any role because the building is either owned by the developer or run by the AOA.

“When the lift is installed, the work is monitored by a developer. And when we issue occupancy certificate, allowing the building to be used, we only check if the developer has a safety certificate or not, and whether the lift is functional. Once the OC is issued we do not have any role to play in maintenance of the lift as it is done by either AOA or developer.”

A senior Uttar Pradesh government official said on condition of anonymity, “The Lift Act was tabled once long back, but it was not approved. The UP government is likely to work on it afresh and come up with an effective Act to regulate lifts and elevators in view of the need for such a regulation.”

