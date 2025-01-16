Menu Explore
Cake cutting on Lko road: Outpost in-charge suspended, b’day boy still at large

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 17, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Following the video's circulation, Madiaon police arrested several individuals involved and took five minors into custody. However, the main accused, Raghavendra Singh, remains at large. Sources suggest he is planning to surrender in court.

Police commissioner Amrendra Sengar on Thursday suspended Pradeep Yadav, the in-charge of the Naubasta police outpost under Madiaon police station, for negligence in handling a recent incident where a birthday celebration obstructed traffic near the Engineering Square Overbridge. The event gained widespread attention after a video of the disruption went viral on social media.

The event gained widespread attention after a video of the disruption went viral on social media. (Sourced)
The event gained widespread attention after a video of the disruption went viral on social media. (Sourced)

Following the video’s circulation, Madiaon police arrested several individuals involved and took five minors into custody. However, the main accused, Raghavendra Singh, remains at large. Sources suggest he is planning to surrender in court.

An official statement confirmed the suspension and announced an inquiry into Yadav’s conduct. “The negligence on his part was evident, prompting immediate action,” an official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, when over 50 luxury cars were used to block the road for the birthday celebration of Raghavendra, a resident of Gayatri Nagar in Madiaon. The revelry included loud music, dancing on car roofs, and celebratory gunfire, causing chaos in the area.

