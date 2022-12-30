Cancer-stricken tiger at Lucknow Zoo dies

A male tiger, Kishan, who was suffering from cancer died here at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park, Lucknow on Friday. The tiger was rescued from Kishanpur Tiger Reserve, Kamptada, Dudhwa National Park on March 1, 2009, and was brought to Zoological Park in Lucknow.

The tiger had become a threat to local human life since 2008. After several months of tireless efforts, tiger Kishan was rescued by the forest department team.

After it was brought here to Lucknow, its health test was done and it was found that this tiger is suffering from cancer called Hemangiosarcoma. The cancer had spread near the tiger’s ear and mouth, making it unable to hunt wild animals. As it was not able to prey on other animals, it had become a threat to human life. At Lucknow Zoo, Kishan lived for more than 13 years and was undergoing treatment.

Kishan continued to behave like a normal tiger even after growing old and suffering from cancer. In his last few days, Kishan had stopped eating normally and he had also reduced his movement, said the director of the Zoological Park, VK Mishra.

He said, “Tigress Kajri is currently taking food, but due to the fact that she is very old, her health condition is also concerning. Arrangements for heaters etc have also been made to protect it from the cold.”