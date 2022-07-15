Car controversy latest irritant in ties between SP and SBSP
A controversy has erupted over a car gifted purportedly by the Samajwadi Party (SP) to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.
The car controversy came to the fore on Thursday amid protracted uncertainty over the alliance between the parties.
On Friday, Rajbhar is likely to hold a press conference in Lucknow that is expected to clear his party’s stand on the Presidential elections and, to an extent, the fate of the alliance.
A section of the media on Thursday reported that the SP had gifted a Fortuner car to Rajbhar. However, the SBSP was quick to deny the reports vehemently.
Piyush Mishra, national spokesperson for the SBSP, said: “Our chief (Om Prakash Rajbhar) likes Innova and not Fortuner. He moves around in his own Innova car.”
There was a similar car controversy last month when the Mahan Dal split with the SP. The SP reportedly had asked Mahan Dal chief Keshaw Dev Maurya to return the Fortuner car it had “gifted” him.
Maurya, who had returned the vehicle to the SP, on Thursday said: “Both the SBSP and the SP are unnecessarily dragging their differences. It would be better if they decently split up, instead of making unpalatable comments on each other. Om Prakash Rajbhar should have learnt from me. I split up when I realised that the SP doesn’t need me”.
As for the Presidential elections, Mishra said: “The SP did not invite us to the opposition meeting regarding the Presidential elections in which opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha was present. Now, you can guess, if we were not invited, then what choice we would have.”
On the fate of the SBSP-SP alliance, Mishra said: “The SP has to decide the fate of the alliance. Or else Ram Ram, Jai Siya Ram (goodbye)”.
The SP had allied with the RLD, SBSP, Mahan Dal, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and Janwadi Party (Socialist) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
The Mahan Dal and Janwadi Party (Socialist) have formally split with the SP. PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav has announced that he will vote for the BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, instead of the SP’s choice Yashwant Sinha.
The SBSP and the SP have had strained relations for the past several weeks.
-
Three more accused arrested over 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team on Thursday arrested three more accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Kanpur. Those arrested on Thursday included Ram Pal, 67, brother of three-time corporator Kailash Pal and key accused in the murder of seven people of a family in Dabauli. Ram Pal allegedly accompanied his brother in murdering Vishakha Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Gurbachan Kaur and four sons. SIT had arrested Kailash Pal three days ago.
-
Free booster shots: Housing societies request BMC to arrange camps
Mumbai Within 24 hours of the Centre announcing free booster shots for citizens between the 18-60 age group for 75 days from July 15, the ward offices of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have started receiving requests from residential housing societies to hold vaccination camps in their premises. On Thursday, the state cabinet also decided to implement Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which will kickstart from July 15.
-
Murmu in town, BJP hints at getting more Oppn votes
Mumbai After Uddhav Thackeray was arm-twisted into supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the BJP claimed that it would gather more votes for her from the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party too. Murmu, who was visiting Mumbai on Thursday as part of her campaign trail, decided not to call on the Shiv Sena chief at Matoshree, which raised a few eyebrows. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief minister Shinde were also present.
-
Unlicensed pet breeding centres to be shut down in U.P. capital
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has planned action against unlicensed pet breeding centres mushrooming in different areas of the city. “Many people are running breeding centres without permission. They don't have any knowledge and don't fit into the parameters required for running a breeding centre. Many such centres sell ferocious breeds without training the masters and the dogs. All such centres in the city will be closed down,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.
-
All targets achieved on time due to better team work: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all the work was completed well on time due to better team efforts after the departments formulated an action plan for the first 100 days of his government in its second term. The 100-day milestone was reached last week. Action plans were also worked out for all the departments for six months, one year, two year and five years, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics