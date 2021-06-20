3 booked for objectionable post against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi trust’s Champat Rai

A case was registered against three people, including a woman, in Nagina police station of Bijnor district on Saturday, for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on social media.

The case has been registered against Vineet Narayan, Alka Lahoti and Rajneesh under 18 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act based on the complaint of Sanjay Bansal, who claims to be Rai’s brother. The sections are: 153 A, 193, 295-A, 417, 419, 448, 465, 487, 409, 470, 471, 504, 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 507 of IPC and 66(d), 71 and 74 of IT Act.

Nagina police station inspector Krishna Murari Dohre said that a fair investigation would be carried out. “Only appropriate sections would be applied to the case after investigation,” he said.

In his complaint, Bansal said that Narayan made several objectionable and derogatory remarks against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s general secretary in his Facebook post.

Bansal also annexed to his complaint a screenshot of Narayan’s Facebook post, the SHO said. Bansal, a resident of Nagina, has written in his complaint that a friend sent him the screenshot of Narayan’s post, in which objectionable comments were made against Rai, who is also a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader.

Bansal said that when he called up the mobile phone linked to the Facebook account, the man who picked up, one Rajneesh, said the post was written on the instructions of a woman, Alka Lahoti from Nagina.

The SHO said that the complainant also accused Rajneesh of using abusive language before disconnecting the call.

Bijnor’s superintendent of police Dharmveer Singh said on the basis of the Facebook post, the police have lodged an FIR against the three.

Rai was recently accused by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and other Opposition leaders of buying some land for the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya at an inflated price, but Rai has refuted those allegations.