Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Catchy jingles from LMC vehicles to woo voters

ByTeam HT, Lucknow
May 15, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Lucknow Municipal Corporation plans innovative voter awareness campaign with jingles on public vehicles, screens at traffic crossings, and door-to-door broadcasts. Essential facilities to be provided at polling stations.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will play catchy jingles on select public vehicles, including the waste-collection vans run by LMC, in a bid to reach every voter. Innovative slogans like ‘EVM bole toh Every Vote Matters’ will be used to galvanise voters.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
Municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “The 46 prominent Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) crossings will have screens carrying voter awareness messages, ensuring last-mile reach.”

A couple of days before the city goes to polls, LMC officials will also undertake a door-to-door campaign where broadcasts will be made using handsets and speakers. These efforts will run in tandem with the initiatives of the RWAs. For instance, Roop Kumar Sharma, of the Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti, expressed his commitment to conduct regular voter awareness rallies, along with circulation of pamphlets to sensitise voters.

Essential facilities

The LMC has pledged to provide a range of essential facilities to voters at polling stations. These include tent shades, water, fans, coolers, queue management assistance, and personnel to guide voters to rest areas if needed. Medical facilities will be available for any health emergencies, with trained Asha ANM personnel present to address any unforeseen situations. Furthermore, wheelchairs will be provided to elderly voters to ensure accessibility for all.

