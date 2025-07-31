CB-CID officer’s wife ‘tried’ to smother autistic son

The wife of a senior CB-CID officer allegedly attempted to smother her autistic son a day before dying by suicide at their official residence in Reserve Police Lines here. A day after the incident was reported, footage of a CCTV camera installed in the room went viral on Thursday, bringing to the fore the sequence of events, officials said. A CCTV footage emerged a day after the woman was found dead at her residence in Lucknow’s police lines. (For representation)

Nearly a minute-long footage from July 29 shows the woman purportedly attempting to smother her 12-year-old son. Another child is seen playing in the room.

According to police sources, the officer had installed surveillance cameras inside the residence and was watching the footage on his mobile phone at the time of the incident. The couple reportedly entered into an argument after that. The next day, the woman was found dead.

The family of the deceased accused the officer of mentally harassing her over their child’s mental condition. They claimed that she was also disturbed by her husband’s alleged involvement with another woman, sources said.

Authorities have begun a formal investigation and are analysing call records, WhatsApp chats and CCTV footage. Officials stated that the aim was to determine whether the suicide was driven solely by personal distress or if any foul play was involved.

The woman was found dead on Wednesday at the official residence allotted to her husband in police lines. The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room. Officials from Mahanagar police station sent the body for the post-mortem examination, while a forensic team also collected evidence from the spot, ADCP (central) Mamata Rani said.