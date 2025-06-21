CBI arrests man in Mathura for child sexual abuse

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a man from Mathura, for sexually assaulting minor children and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the agency said. he accused, identified as Shyam Bihari Singh, a resident of Vati, Chhata area in Mathura, was taken into custody following searches at his residence on June 19. (Sourced)

The accused, identified as Shyam Bihari Singh, a resident of Vati, Chhata area in Mathura, was taken into custody following searches at his residence on June 19. During the operation, agency officials seized multiple electronic devices containing incriminating evidence, according to a statement released by the CBI.

Forensic examination of the seized material revealed a large volume of CSAM, including images and videos. The content was verified with INTERPOL’s international child sexual exploitation (ICSE) database and cyber tipline reports (CTRs) shared by Google with the Indian cyber crime coordination centre (I4C), under the union home ministry.

Officials said that the recovered content included footage showing minor children being sexually assaulted, harassed, and threatened. Investigators also found that obscene photographs had been taken by the accused in Mathura.

“The minor victims were traced and rescued as part of a swift and coordinated effort following the forensic discovery,” a CBI spokesperson confirmed. “Singh is currently in judicial custody.”

The case was registered suo motu by the CBI on June 17, invoking provisions related to the creation, storage, and dissemination of CSAM. Officials clarified that no formal complaint had been filed by the victims or their families before the CBI’s intervention.